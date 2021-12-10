Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson Reveal They Got Matching Tattoos After Saturday Night Live in 2017

"I burned mine off and you still have yours," Pete Davidson said to Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson used to share a secret tattoo.

The singer, 29, and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday to promote their New Year's Eve special. While there, the two revealed they once got matching tattoos after appearing in an SNL sketch together.

Cyrus and Davidson both starred in the show's "The Baby Step" sketch, which aired in 2017 and also featured Larry David. Before launching into the story of their matching ink, Davidson joked, "it was a very dark time in our lives," with Cyrus chiming in with some background: "We were dressed as babies, everything seemed fun and fine."

When Fallon asked why they had been dressed as babies, Davidson explained, "We made this SNL sketch where we were babies that were rapping: trap babies. One of the many brilliant ideas that I bring to the SNL table."

Cyrus explained that the sketch inspired her and Davidson to get inked together. She told host Jimmy Fallon, "At the end, our excuse for it all, you know, Larry David said, 'What is going on?' And we said, 'We babies.' And for some reason, we looked at each other and were like, 'That's a great tattoo.' "

After texting Davidson's "tattoo guy" to come to 30 Rockefeller Center — where SNL is famously filmed in New York City — he and Cyrus each got some new body art to commemorate the sketch. Cyrus joked she and Davidson "should have known that was [sketchy]," adding, "Before he pressed 'send,' the guy was there with needles, permanent ink."

miley cyrus and pete davidson the tongiht show Credit: the tonight show starring jimmy falllon/ youtube

Davidson, who has an impressive tattoo collection, is currently in the process of removing his ink — and "The Baby Step" tattoo has already vanished.

"I burned mine off and you still have yours," he said to Cyrus, who showed off the tiny tattoo on her ankle.

The duo's Tonight Show appearance also featured a performance by Cyrus, who performed a cover of Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Cyrus began her song on The Tonight Show stage and later took her mic over to where Davidson and Fallon were sitting.

While performing, she sat on Fallon's desk and sang the chorus to Davidson, even giving him a shout-out with the lyrics, "It should have been me / Pete, how did you do this to me?"

miley cyrus and pete davidson Credit: the tonight show starring jimmy falllon/ youtube

She later grabbed the hat Davidson was wearing and put it on her own head before improvising another set of lyrics that seemed to hint at one of Davidson's dates with Kim Kardashian, whom he's been linked to since October.

Cyrus sang, "It should have been me / in that Lamborghini leaving that nice-a-- restaurant / I'm going to watch a movie in freakin' Staten Island," as Davidson covered his face and laughed.