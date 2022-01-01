Miley Cyrus' Most Eye-Catching Outfits from Her New Year's Eve Party
Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party with Pete Davidson included star-studded performances and stylish outfit changes (despite a small wardrobe malfunction). See her best looks from the night!
Miley Cyrus' Black Unitard
Cyrus wore a cutout black Victor Glemaud unitard paired with tinted sunglasses during rehearsals for the show.
Miley Cyrus' Fringe Gown
Cyrus sported a flapper-esque sequin Bob Mackie gown with fringe skirt in promotional images for the NBC special.
Miley Cyrus' Matching Silver Set
Cyrus wore a distressed silver top and skirt set as she performed "We Can't Stop" with 24kGoldn. However, at the beginning of her performance of "Party in the U.S.A." she had a wardrobe malfunction as her top came undone.
She handled the whole thing like a total pro as she went backstage and changed into a red blazer she wore earlier in the night.
Miley Cyrus' Little Black Dress
While performing "The Climb" with Brandi Carlile on stage, Cyrus wore a LBD draped in gold chains with knee-high black boots.
Miley Cyrus' Cutout Dress
In a skit about 2022 resolutions with Davidson, Cyrus wore a skin-baring, high-shine green dress and red lipstick.
Miley Cyrus' Red Blazer
Cyrus paired a skin-tight jumpsuit with an oversized blazer and gloves (by Saint Laurent) as she performed on stage.
Miley Cyrus' Feathery Jacket
Cyrus took a page from Hannah Montana with this colorful ensemble. The singer paired a bandeau top and mini skirt with a multicolor feathery jacket and silver platforms.
Miley Cyrus' Silver Jumpsuit
Cyrus' fringe jumpsuit during her performance of "Jolene" with sister Noah Cyrus certainly seemed like a nod to her famous godmother Dolly Parton, right down to the bejeweled belt.
Miley Cyrus' Boa Robe
While performing a brand-new song titled "You," Cyrus donned a red dress with a red boa robe.
Miley Cyrus' Buckle Dress
During a skit with Davidson, Cyrus wore a black dress with a silver buckle paired with a sequin newsboy cap.
Miley Cyrus' Mesh Dress
Backstage, Cyrus posed in a black mesh dress, which she paired with combat boots and sunglasses.