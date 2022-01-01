Miley Cyrus' Most Eye-Catching Outfits from Her New Year's Eve Party

Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party with Pete Davidson included star-studded performances and stylish outfit changes (despite a small wardrobe malfunction). See her best looks from the night!

By Kelsie Gibson January 01, 2022 11:54 AM

Miley Cyrus' Black Unitard

Cyrus wore a cutout black Victor Glemaud unitard paired with tinted sunglasses during rehearsals for the show

Miley Cyrus' Fringe Gown

Cyrus sported a flapper-esque sequin Bob Mackie gown with fringe skirt in promotional images for the NBC special

Miley Cyrus' Matching Silver Set

Cyrus wore a distressed silver top and skirt set as she performed "We Can't Stop" with 24kGoldn. However, at the beginning of her performance of "Party in the U.S.A." she had a wardrobe malfunction as her top came undone. 

She handled the whole thing like a total pro as she went backstage and changed into a red blazer she wore earlier in the night.

Miley Cyrus' Little Black Dress

While performing "The Climb" with Brandi Carlile on stage, Cyrus wore a LBD draped in gold chains with knee-high black boots.

Miley Cyrus' Cutout Dress

In a skit about 2022 resolutions with Davidson, Cyrus wore a skin-baring, high-shine green dress and red lipstick. 

Miley Cyrus' Red Blazer

Cyrus paired a skin-tight jumpsuit with an oversized blazer and gloves (by Saint Laurent) as she performed on stage. 

Miley Cyrus' Feathery Jacket

Cyrus took a page from Hannah Montana with this colorful ensemble. The singer paired a bandeau top and mini skirt with a multicolor feathery jacket and silver platforms. 

Miley Cyrus' Silver Jumpsuit

Cyrus' fringe jumpsuit during her performance of "Jolene" with sister Noah Cyrus certainly seemed like a nod to her famous godmother Dolly Parton, right down to the bejeweled belt. 

Miley Cyrus' Boa Robe

While performing a brand-new song titled "You," Cyrus donned a red dress with a red boa robe. 

Miley Cyrus' Buckle Dress

During a skit with Davidson, Cyrus wore a black dress with a silver buckle paired with a sequin newsboy cap. 

Miley Cyrus' Mesh Dress

Backstage, Cyrus posed in a black mesh dress, which she paired with combat boots and sunglasses. 

