Miley Cyrus Debuts New 'Pixie Mullet' Haircut Done from Home by Her Mom Tish

Since the singer couldn't visit her hairstylist due to stay at home mandates, her mom chopped her hair into an edgy "pixie mullet" with some help from pro Sally Hershberger over FaceTime

Miley Cyrus brought her mullet back!

Never one to fear experimenting with a daring new look, the musician, 27, recruited mom Tish Cyrus, 53, to help cut her hair into a "pixie mullet" since she wouldn't be able to see hairstylist Sally Hershberger due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Since Hershberger chopped Miley's hair into an edgy, classic mullet back in January, the stylist made sure to FaceTime into the styling session to help the star and her mom achieve the look she was hoping for. But ultimately, things turned out a little different than they expected.

“Miley sent me over a picture for inspiration, but this pixie mullet is completely different than the original inspiration photo," Hershberger said.

Before Miley and Tish got started, Hershberger made sure they had all the proper tools to achieve a successful cut. “A sharp pair of scissors, a feather razor, a comb, a few clips and a spray bottle are essential," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. Then, to guide the duo through the haircut, Hershberger demonstrated the motions on herself over FaceTime. "Instead of just telling them the step-by-step instructions, I physically do the cut with them. I find that actually demonstrating allows the client to get the best results," she adds. "[We also] work gradually and take my time with small sections – less is more.”

To achieve the edgy cut, Tish snipped about three and a half inches off the bottom of Miley's hair, Hershberger says. Then they removed some weight from the top and sides to create the pixie. "I think it's an ongoing creative haircut," Hershberger adds.

While the final result wasn't what Miley originally planned, she embraced her bold new look and showed off the choppy pixie mullet with a selfie shared on her Instagram Story. “Miley loved the final look as much as I did! It’s so cool and daring to mesh together two styles into one that really expresses her own sense of style," Hershberger says.

"She’s such a great client to work with since she’s so open to trying new looks. We were both really happy with how the haircut turned out and I’m sure her mom will keep tweaking it a bit. Tish and Miley have a really good eye and were able to easily execute the vision," the hairstylist continues. "I’m sure Tish will start getting booked soon – her own requests for virtual haircuts!”

This hasn't even been the first time that Miley set up a virtual haircut session with Hershberger.

“I actually did a virtual cut with Miley last month," the stylist tells PEOPLE. "Back in April, she commented on my Instagram post mentioning that she botched her bangs, so I set up a FaceTime call with her to walk her through fixing her bangs and giving herself a trim."

Since she's been social distancing amid the coronavirus crisis, Miley admitted in an interview WSJ. Magazine that she's kept her haircare routine super minimal at home. In fact, before hosting her Instagram talk show Bright Minded Miley said she only shampooed for two specific guests.

"I've only washed my hair twice for the show: once for Elton John and once for Senator [Elizabeth] Warren," she said.

But while her grooming routine has been kept to a minimum, the star did admit that she had a bit of a fashion freakout prior to interviewing the Senator Warren.