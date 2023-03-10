Miley Cyrus Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Boyfriend Maxx Morando at Versace Fashion Show

Cyrus appeared at the fashion event before the release of her new album Endless Summer Vacation, which spawned her new hit single "Flowers"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 10, 2023 01:40 PM
Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus
Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus stepped out for a rare public appearance with her boyfriend Maxx Morando.

The "Flowers" singer, 30, walked the red carpet with Morando hand-in-hand at the Versace fall/winter fashion show in West Hollywood on Thursday, as the pair posed for photos in coordinating evening wear looks.

Cyrus wore a dazzling one-shoulder purple and black ombré effect gown, with silver chain detailing. The gown's skirt featured two high slits, allowing Cyrus to show off her toned legs as well as her matching black strappy heels.

Her signature two-toned blonde and brunette tresses were styled in beach waves and she accessorized the look with a silver chunky bracelet.

Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

As for her drummer beau, 24, he sported a navy blazer with stain trim over a white scoop-neck tank top. The jacket was accented with a gold safety pin brooch. He paired the look with matching pants, dark sunglasses and striped sneakers.

The "Midnight Sky" songstress watched the show in the front row, mingling with fellow musicians Elton John, who wore a navy suit and pants with blue jeweled trimmings, and Little Nas X, who sported a silver bedazzled look with a reflective top and leather pants with silver detailing. She was also snapped at the event with Cher, who wore a blue bedazzled leather jacket ensemble.

The stars matched the same deep colors from Versace's new collection that featured "foundational" colors like black, caramel, and chocolate. Donatella Versace presented a more fitted silhouette for her latest collection with folded structural busts, fluted necklines, and rounded shoulders, inspired by the Atelier Versace Spring-Summer 1995 collection.

She also incorporated animal and floral silhouette prints, some which were brought back from the Versace archive.

Miley Cyurs Lil Nas X Elton John
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Cyrus and Morando sparked dating rumors in December 2021 when they first stepped out together at the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show in Los Angeles in November 2021. That December, the two were also seen getting close at Miley's New Year's Eve Party special in Miami.

In April 2022, the two seemingly went public with their romance as they were photographed sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood.

The singer's appearance at fashion week comes amid the release of her latest album Endless Summer Vacation, which spawned her hit single "Flowers." That single broke Spotify records with more than 100 million streams in the first week of its release.

Endless Summer Vacation is out now.

