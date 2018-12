After a decade of dating, the couple (who met on set of The Last Song in 2008) tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Franklin, Tennessee, home Cyrus absolutely adores. And their wedding day was absolutely “perfect,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic,” the source said.

“She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there,” the insider added.