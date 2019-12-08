Miley Cyrus Just Got a New Tattoo That Says ‘Freedom’ Amid Liam Hemsworth Divorce

Miley Cyrus won’t let anyone mess with her freedom.

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old singer got two new tattoos to join her body art collection amid her ongoing divorce from ex Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus was inked by celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter, aka Winter Stone, who shared some pictures of the new tattoos on his Instagram page.

On Saturday, the “Party in the U.S.A.” singer got the word “freedom” delicately written across her hand, above her knuckles. Winter revealed in the post that it was accomplished by using a single needle.

Cyrus, of course, sings about freedom in her 2019 track “Mother’s Daughter.”

“So don’t f— with my freedom,” the Disney alum croons.

On Sunday, Winter shared the second tattoo that Cyrus had inked, which was a sentimental note she received from Yoko Ono.

“I’m proud of U, Yoko,” the tattoo read in Ono’s handwriting on Cyrus’ left shoulder. Last year, the pop star covered Ono and John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” with Mark Ronson and the couple’s son, Sean Ono Lennon.

Cyrus’s fresh ink comes months after the Australian actor filed for divorce from Cyrus in August, shortly after the couple announced that they were ending their seven-month marriage.

Shortly after her split from the actor, Cyrus went on to date The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter, though they ended their whirlwind romance in late September. Following Carter, the “Wrecking Ball” singer began dating Australian musician Cody Simpson.

In October, she and Simpson got inked together, taking their date night to celebrity tattoo artist Nico Bassill‘s private studio.

Simpson, 22, got a skull and crossbones line drawing, backed by the grim reaper’s signature scythe tattooed on his right chest, while Cyrus got a bleeding heart with a knife pierced through it tattooed on the back of her right arm.