Miley Cyrus Hilariously DIYs a Shirt in Response to Selena Gomez's Impression of Her on SNL

Miley Cyrus is reminding everyone of who the heck she is!

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer, 29, showed off her DIY skills on Instagram Tuesday, crafting a shirt that reads, "Hell yeah I'm Miley Cyrus" in bold block lettering across the front.

Cyrus proudly wore her custom-made tank as she posed in bed with a cup of tea while giving the camera a sultry smirk, tagging the official Saturday Night Live account, as well as fellow former Disney darling Selena Gomez, in the caption of the post.

The Hannah Montana alum's cheeky shirt design comes a few days after Gomez, 29, did her best impression of Cyrus while hosting the long-running sketch comedy show on Saturday night.

"It's cool being around two SNL legends. When I found out I was hosting, I immediately asked for their advice," Gomez said in her monologue, referring to her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

After recalling the advice Martin and Short gave her, the "Wolves" singer told the audience she also asked "one of my oldest friends, Miley Cyrus" for advice, who is a seasoned SNL host and musical guest.

"Just have yourself and be fun," Gomez said while doing a near-perfect impression of Cyrus' voice.

"I was like, 'Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you?' " Gomez continued, seamlessly picking up the pop star's accent again. "And she's like, 'Hell yeah, I'm Miley Cyrus.' "

Though Cyrus and Gomez have had ups and downs throughout their friendship over the years, the pair reunited in April 2020 when the Wizards of Waverly Place alum appeared on Cyrus' Instagram show, Bright Minded, where they discussed all things mental health – including Gomez's bipolar disorder diagnosis.

On the show, Cyrus also revealed that the two reconnected thanks to a simple — but poignant — emoji: the butterfly.

"I'm just really happy that we did this new DM. It was very sweet because you just sent a butterfly emoji," Cyrus later told Gomez on the show. "And that's enough. Connecting with people and letting them know that you're there. A butterfly emoji is totally enough."