The singer got candid about self-confidence and explained how the campaign aligns with her own values in an interview ahead of the launch

Miley Cyrus Recalls Feeling 'So Insecure' in the Past, but Now Celebrates Self-Expression in Gucci Fragrance Ad

Miley Cyrus has become synonymous with bold self-expression, whether she's baring her soul in a breakup anthem, pushing boundaries with her on-stage antics or turning heads in a provocative red-carpet look. And her latest project is no exception.

On Wednesday, Gucci Beauty launched its Flora Gorgeous Gardenia fragrance alongside a retro-inspired campaign starring the 28-year-old singer and actress (and her trend-setting mullet hairstyle!). Shot in Los Angeles by Petra Collins, the new ad features the famed photographer's signature aesthetic and soft pastel color palette.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Miley Cyrus Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia campaign Credit: Petra Collins

In one photo, Cyrus poses wears an embellished purple blouse with shoulder pads and beige trousers as she poses in a front yard with a poodle, two cats and a giant Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia bottle.

"It's the perfect perfume to wear to express yourself and your boldness, and of course to smell amazing...I always love being the person who smells amazing," the "Angels Like You" singer said. "I think fragrances are one of the ways we can really express ourselves and find our own scent that feels true to who we are in that moment."

She continued: "The campaign is really focused on being yourself and true to who you are, and that is perfectly in line with my own values and beliefs."

Aside from music, the "Without You" singer uses fashion as a way to express herself, often rocking brightly colored garments, punk rock-inspired looks and powerful statement tees.

When asked about her style evolution, the singer explained, "I have worn literally every shoe under the sun. One thing that has stayed consistent is no matter what I am in, at that time it is an honest representation of me... in that moment."

Miley Cyrus Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia campaign Credit: Petra Collins

But Cyrus hasn't always been as comfortable in her own skin as she is now — the former child star said there was a point in her career where she "felt so insecure" but was "portraying this image of what a lot of people thought was this confident person."

"My mission has always been to be unapologetically myself, and I ended up feeling like a fraud," Cyrus said, candidly.

Today, the actress prioritizes self-care to keep herself mentally and physically healthy.

"On a beauty level, taking care of myself is a lot of skincare," she says. "I never sleep in my makeup and no matter how tired I am or how long the day has been, my makeup always comes off before bed. I also love taking the time to go on hikes and be in nature as often as I can — getting away from the craziness of L.A. to breathe for myself is crucial."

Miley Cyrus Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia campaign Credit: Petra Collins

So, what's next for Cyrus? Recording and spending some quality time with family in her home state of Tennessee!