Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are getting creative in more ways than one during social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

After shaving her boyfriend’s head, the 27-year-old songstress continued his coronavirus quarantine transformation by applying a full face of makeup for an edgy photo shoot.

Simpson — who released a poetry book titled Prince Neptune on Wednesday — showed off his new gender-bending appearance in an Instagram video captioned simply, “💀🗡“

Cyrus supported his glossy red lipstick and colorful eyeshadow look by writing, “Biggest my type ever 🚢❤️⚰️”

She also shared several sneak peeks of their risqué couple’s shoot on her Instagram Story, writing, “Easter our way” and tagging famed photographer Mert Alas, who seemingly helped with the process.

“I. Beat. That. Face,” the singer wrote (referencing her skilled makeup application) on another photo of her boyfriend, 23, rocking a silver chain necklace and a fur coat on Instagram Stories.

Cyrus then shared a few snaps of Hollywood legends, including Brad Pitt and David Bowie, wearing hoop earrings, pink sequins and other traditionally feminine fashions with the words “End. Toxic. Masculinity.” written over the portraits.

The pair’s fans and followers approved of their latest quarantine activity, applauding Cyrus for her outspoken feminist stance on Instagram.

“Thank you Cody for supporting Miley in every way. Couple goals ❤️🔥” one social media user wrote under Simpson’s post. While a second person said, “A real man 🤟”

“You guys are the best, so perfect together💙” a third fan added.

Last week, Simpson posted a time-lapse video of the She Is Coming artist shaving his head on Instagram.

“Buzzin. Clean cuts for clean oceans I say! 🌊🏴‍☠‍” he captioned the black-and-white clip, set to Shwayze’s “Buzzin” featuring Cisco Adler.

Simpson also shared a shirtless selfie on his Instagram Story showing off his new look while giving a shoutout to 4ocean, an organization dedicated to ocean and coastline clean up that he works with often.

“Now that’s a buzz cut for a good cause! Looking fresh @codysimpson!!!” 4ocean — which has collected over eight million pounds of ocean plastic and harmful debris since 2017, according to its website — wrote under Simpson’s Instagram post.

Before taking the plunge, Simpson took a selfie of his long locks on Instagram contemplating his decision. “Should I buzz it?” he captioned the photo.

4ocean commented on the post, “Buzz it for a good cause!?” To which Simpson replied, “clean heads for clean oceans!”

