Miley Cyrus Is Switching Up Her Hair for Spring — See Her New Darker 'Do

She's just bein' Miley

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 25, 2023 11:30 AM
miley cyrus hair changes
Photo: Getty (2)

Miley Cyrus is going back to her brunette roots, but not fully.

The "Flowers" singer just debuted a brand new hairstyle while attending the Daily Front Row's seventh annual fashion awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday and it's both a blast from the past and something brand new.

Cyrus, 30, walked the ceremony's red carpet in a sculpting all-black Atelier Versace gown with a plunging corseted top, leather midi bottoms and leather opera gloves just long enough to show off her sticker book tattoos.

Her goth-glam outfit also perfectly matched the new 'do, which has a base layer of deep brown from roots to ends and chunky, uneven dark blonde streaks that laid in stylishly random parts of her mane, from framing her face to filling up the back.

miley cyrus
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The new look is starkly different from her last hairstyle, which saw the artist sport a two-toned style that kept her brown roots intact but flowed into a thick top layer of bleached blonde on top of a less visible layer of brunette, a hairstyle she rocked while promoting her latest album Endless Summer Vacation, attending Versace's L.A. fashion show and performing on her NBC New Year special.

When the superstar showed up to the star-studded Versace show in the previous hairdo, she wore a head-turning black and pink gown with a thigh-high slit, long train and chain detailing flowing across her chest and hips. She also posed for photographs in the look with boyfriend Maxx Morando in a rare couple appearance.

One of the first times she sported the previous look was when she co-hosted Miley's New Year's Eve Party with her godmother Dolly Parton.

For the celebratory special, the singer wore three different Versace gowns and a handful of other designer garments with the hairstyle, which had much less visible roots than her latter appearances.

Amongst the looks she served for the special included Tom Ford for Gucci Spring/Summer 1996 pieces, a look from Bob Mackie's Fall 2002 "To Broadway With Love" capsule, a tie-around Versace top and patchwork skirt from Spring/Summer 1993 and another Versace look from Spring/Summer 2005 consisting of a halter-neck baby pink dress with a plunging neckline.

