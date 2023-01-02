Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Match as Blondes in Black and Leopard Print at New Year's Eve Show

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus rang in the new year together by performing iconic melodies and rocking matching outfits.

To kick off the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Saturday, the country music legend joined her goddaughter on stage in Miami to cover Joan Jett & the Blackhearts "I Love Rock 'n' Roll."

For the opening number, Parton, 76, wore a black, body-hugging jumpsuit embellished with leopard print cut-outs and studs throughout its lining. Cyrus, 30, matched in a sexy black cut-out mini dress paired with leopard print gloves.

Cyrus accessorized her look with boots and a chunky chain choker that matched Parton's silver hoop earrings. The duo beamed side by side as they sang their rendition of the rock classic and the crowd cheered them on.

Over the years, Cyrus has joined her godmother for a handful of performances, including the 2019 Grammy Awards and a 2016 episode of The Voice where they sang "Jolene."

As midnight approached Saturday in Miami, they shared the stage again — this time for a mashup of Cyrus' 2013 hit "Wrecking Ball" and the Parton-penned "I Will Always Love You," which Whitney Houston later recorded and released to chart-topping success.

The New Year's Eve set list also included Parton's beloved "Jolene" and another country classic, Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight."

Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cyrus took the opportunity to make an announcement during the live broadcast: she has new music coming in 2023.

Following a commercial break during the live NBC special, a video showed Cyrus strutting down a street in a gold mini dress while a snippet of her new song played.

"NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13," flashed across a black background in white lettering.

Cyrus has released seven studio albums over the years. Her last album, Plastic Hearts, came in 2020.