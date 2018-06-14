Miley Cyrus Slams Stefano Gabbana for Calling Selena Gomez Ugly: 'It's Total Bull S---'

Miley Cyrus led the charge of Selenators who ran to defend Selena Gomez after Stefano Gabbana’s baseless, hurtful and totally uncalled for social media comment calling the pop star “ugly.”

The designer, 55, was put on blast after he appeared to write “è proprio brutta,” in the comments section on The Catwalk Italia’s Instagram account, which roughly translates from Italian to English to “She’s so ugly.”

And Cyrus, who has been very outspoken about not aligning with Gabbana and his business partner Domenico Dolce in the past after the design duo’s controversial anti-IVF and homophobic comments, wasn’t having any of it.

“Well what that dick head said (if it’s true) is f—ing false and total bull s—. She’s fine as f—,” Cyrus said in the comments on a throwback photo on the fan site Miley Follows. The photo showed the former Disney stars, both 25, hugging it out earlier in their careers.

Actress Jaime King also stood up for Gomez and brought back the #boycottdolceandgabbana. Gabbana has also seemingly been deleting comments and blocking Gomez fan accounts on his Instagram.

Because they are ugly humans who cannot handle the beauty of S that radiates from her Soul and her physical being. #boycottdolceandgabbana https://t.co/SJn4rAsWnU — Jaime King (@Jaime_King) June 14, 2018

Despite wrangling A-list crowds at its over-the-top shows and casting celebs’ model kids to walk the runways, Dolce & Gabbana continues to be a controversial and polarizing brand.

Back in 2015, designers Gabbana and Dolce (who are both openly gay) publicly voiced their opposition to IVF (calling it “unnatural”) and their negative feelings toward gay parenting. (Dolce told Panorama magazine: “We oppose gay adoptions. The only family is the traditional one … No chemical offsprings and rented uterus; Life has a natural flow, there are things that should not be changed.”)

Cyrus was quick to boycott the brand and remained steadfast in her stance, even after her brother Brandon Cyrus walked in the label’s runway show in June 2017.

“Cngrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show…. It’s never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing…. BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone! We believe in trying something new everyday! I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always…. From Nashville to Italy! 👑❤👑❤👑❤,” she shared, followed by a disclaimer that she didn’t agree with the ltalian label’s politics. “PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…. but I do support your company’s effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!”

The same month as the runway show in 2017, the brand launched a $245 “#BoycottDolceGabbana” T-shirt after they were criticized for dressing First Lady Melania Trump. While many designers vowed not to dress the First Lady due to her husband’s political views, Gabbana, boasted about Trump wearing the label.

“THANK YOU,” the designer captioned a photo of Melania shaking hands with one of the pope’s attendants, adding, “Haters!!!! Remember #boycottdolcegabbana please.”