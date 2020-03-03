Miley Cyrus Debuts Her New Matisse-Inspired Naked Lady Tattoo on Instagram

Miley Cyrus added another tattoo to her collection!

The 27-year-old singer debuted ink of a naked female form on her outer right bicep in an Instagram video posted on Monday night.

In the clip, Cyrus shows off a close-up shot of her new ink — designed in the same figure drawing style as Henri Matisse’s work titled Le Nu aux oranges (“Nude With Oranges”) — before flexing her arm muscle and growling at the camera. The naked lady tattoo joins several others in the same area, including the star’s last name inked above her elbow and a classic heart and dagger symbol that she got during a tattoo session with boyfriend Cody Simpson last year.

Seemingly inspired by Leonard Cohen’s art and poetry book Dance Me to the End of Love, which consists of Mattise’s artwork and lyrics from Cohen’s 1984 song of the same name, Cyrus captioned the post: “Dance me to your beauty with a burning violin. Dance me through the panic till I’m gathered safely in. Touch me with your naked hand or touch me with your glove. Dance me to the end of love.” Matisse X Cohen.”

Nico Bassill, the Los Angeles-based tattoo artist behind Cyrus’ new body art, shared the same video clip on Instagram alongside one of the influential artist’s most famous quotes.

“An artist must never be a prisoner. Prisoner? An artist should never be a prisoner of himself, prisoner of style, prisoner of reputation, prisoner of success, etc.” – Henri Matisse,” Bassill wrote in the caption. “thanks again @mileycyrus done at my private studio @amongthewillows.”

“I love and Miley beautiful as always, very good work,” one Instagram user commented. Another said, “Perfect quote… love the tattoo Nico.”

In December 2019, the Grammy nominee got two symbolic tattoos in the midst of her divorce from ex Liam Hemsworth: the word “freedom” delicately written across her hand and a copy of the sentimental note she received from Yoko Ono (after she covered Ono and John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” with Mark Ronson and the couple’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, in 2018).