Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Get New Tattoos — Hers of a Dagger Through a Bleeding Heart

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s date night on Tuesday featured some new ink.

The couple — who recently made their romance official after a longtime friendship — stopped by celebrity tattoo artist Nico Bassill‘s private studio, Among the Willows in Los Angeles, California, to add a pair of coordinating pieces to their ever-growing body art collection.

The two showed off their new tattoos on social media, posing for black and white videos on Bassill’s Instagram Story.

Simpson, 22, got a skull and crossbones line drawing, backed by the grim reaper’s signature scythe tattooed on his right chest, while Cyrus got a more robust illustration of a bleeding heart with a knife pierced through it tattooed on the back of her right arm.

The 26-year-old “Party in the U.S.A” singer opted for the words “Rock n’ Roll Heart” written in a ribbon across the heart-shaped art.

Later, Cyrus shared a bright mirror selfie of her new ink on her Instagram Story, writing, “Rock N Roll Heart Forever.”

Cryus’ new tattoo comes after her high-profile back-to-back breakups, first with husband Liam Hemsworth and most recently with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus and Carter ended their whirlwind romance in late September, while Cyrus and Hemsworth ended their seven-month marriage one month prior.

The singer was first linked to Simpson earlier this month when the musicians were spotted kissing on a breakfast date.

Since then, the new couple have been going strong, posting cozy selfies on social media and documenting their time together.

Simpson was by Cryus’ hospital bedside last week, serenading her as she recovered from tonsillitis surgery. Over the weekend, the Aussie born singer also joined his new girlfriend and her mom, Tish, for lunch in L.A.

Since opening up about their romance, it appears that the two are on the same page when it comes to their health and wellness.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize,” Simpson’s manager, Matt Zeidman, told PEOPLE exclusively in a statement. “Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”

While attending the Tiffany & Co. Mens Launch last week, Simpson opened up about his new romance with Cyrus, saying they “found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying” and “working real hard.”

The Australian singer also revealed he’ll be dropping a new song inspired by Cyrus this week — the same tune he wrote and sang for her after her surgery.

“She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s— out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s— myself,’” said Simpson.

Cyrus teased the track on Monday in several Instagram Stories, writing, “Crystal dream, Cali queen / Radiant hand, vibrant sand / I’m shy, it’s a golden thing she’s got,” Simpson sings on the track, which Cyrus revealed is titled “Golden Thing.”

As Cyrus moves on from her breakups and has found a new relationship with Simpson, Hemsworth appears to have found a new romance of his own.

The actor recently stepped out with actress Maddison Brown, the pair having a PDA-filled date in New York City.