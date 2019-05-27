Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Abs in a Calvin Klein Bra as She Snaps Casual Selfie

Miley Cyrus is showing some skin.

The pop star and actress, 26, flaunted her abs in a mirror selfie shared on her Instagram Story on Saturday. While she sported a black Calvin Klein cotton bralette, sweatpants and a circular pendant necklace, Cyrus posed for a quick snap in a bathroom.

“She’ll come to WERK. Then she’ll kick your a$$. She’ll also possibly break your phone,” Cyrus wrote on the selfie.

Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Meanwhile, Cyrus has been busy on-screen (she’s promoting her Black Mirror debut episode in which she plays a pop star that hits Netflix on May 31), and off: The star recently confirmed her new album will be dropping soon.

A title for her seventh studio album has yet to be announced, but Cyrus did hint at a release date of May 30 for (presumably) new music — writing “SHE IS COMING 5/30” in the bio of her social media platforms.

The singer told fans on Twitter that her album was complete and explained that she had played the record for staffers at streaming service iHeartRadio.

“They f—ing flipped and so will you,” Cyrus promised.

The LP marks Cyrus’ first record to be released since her marriage to husband Liam Hemsworth. The couple, who met on the set of The Last Songin 2008, tied the knot in December in an intimate ceremony at their Franklin, Tennessee, home.