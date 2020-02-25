Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Take Their Relationship to the Next Level with His and Hers Haircuts

From face masks to photo shoots, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson love to pamper themselves. Their latest endeavor? Couple’s haircuts!

On Tuesday, the “Slide Away” songstress, 27, shared a black-and-white snap of the pair looking almost identical in matching black aviator sunglasses and sporting shaggy blonde ‘dos, thanks to celebrity hair stylist Sally Hershberger.

“Always feel cool after a trip to Herbergerzzz,” Cyrus wrote over her Instagram Story photo, in which she’s wearing a black graphic tee and a shoulder bag, while Simpson is rocking a Hawaiian shirt.

Hershberger — who owns salons in both New York City and Los Angeles — confirmed she gave the famous couple fresh cuts by sharing the same pic on her Instagram account with a scissors emoji alongside the words “by @sallyhersherberger.”

While Simpson, 23, hired a professional for this haircut, the Australian musician seemingly let his girlfriend take the reins during their Super Bowl Sunday date night last month, as seen on Instagram.

In the photos, Simpson posed shirtless next to Cyrus, who held up a pair of scissors, as she took their mirror selfies.

“Superbowl supercuts,” he captioned the sultry snap.

The pairs date night came less than a week after Cyrus and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth finalized their divorce in late January, 13 months after their tied the knot in December 2018.

On Feb. 7, attended the same pre-Oscars bash (they were photographed separately outside of WME’s party in Beverly Hills). Cyrus arrived sans Simpson but was accompanied by parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus, according to TMZ.

“It wasn’t a big deal and they didn’t even speak. The party was packed and it wasn’t awkward for Miley that Liam was there. She was with her parents and friends,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Liam is her past and Miley is focused on the future. She had great years with Liam and has no regrets. She feels it was all meant to be. Now she has moved on to other great things. She is very happy with Cody [Simpson] and that’s her focus.”