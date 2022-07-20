Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry married in 2019 after dating since 2013

Miles Teller Says Wife Made Him Shave His Mustache 'Immediately' After Filming Top Gun: Maverick

LA Special Screening Of Amazon's "Too Old To Die Young"

Miles Teller's wife Keleigh Sperry prefers her man clean-shaven.

While chatting with PEOPLE about partnering with eBay for the launch of its brand new eBay vault, the actor, 35, also opens up about how his wife wasn't a big fan of the facial hair he sported while shooting the beloved summer blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick.

"My wife made me shave it immediately [after filming]," Teller tells PEOPLE exclusively with a laugh.

And though Sperry, 29, wasn't thrilled with her husband's mustache, many moviegoers were and have been sporting similar facial hair, all while documenting their furry upper lip looks on TikTok.

Reacting to the grooming trend inspired by Top Gun 2, Teller says, "[I'm a] big fan of it. If it makes them more confident, then more power to them. ... But we'll see, maybe it'll be a good summer trend and then die out."

Miles Teller plays Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick (2022) | Credit: Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick — a sequel to the 1986 original — chronicles Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's return to the TOPGUN Naval aviation program 30 years after his graduation.

There, he is tasked with becoming an instructor for the elite fliers. Among his young charges is Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, played by Teller, the son of his late best friend Goose (Anthony Edwards in the first movie).

Teller is joined by a new class of pilots, which includes Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro and Lewis Pullman.

Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm also star, while Val Kilmer reprises his iconic role as Iceman from the original.

Sperry had previously been by her husband's side amid the press tour for the Top Gun sequel.

She showed her support for her husband's career when she took his side at the San Diego premiere of the film back in May. The couple packed on the PDA on the red carpet, with Teller planting a sweet kiss on Sperry as they posed for photos.

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry celebrate Miles' birthday Credit: Keleigh Sperry Instagram

Sperry also posted a compilation of clips of her husband on TikTok that same month, following the fan reaction to his Top Gun: Maverick character. She playfully captioned the post, "We're all team rooster here, thirst on..💌💅🏼."