Milan Launching First Ever Digital Fashion Week in July

Fashion shows have been put on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 21: Bella Hadid walk the runway during the Versace fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on February 21, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to cause global concern, the fashion industry has seen shows halted, collections cancelled and designers struggling to decide what's next. After months of industry leaders strategizing about the future of fashion, Milan has taken steps to keep delivering style to the world.

Wednesday, WWD reported that the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, the national organizers behind Milan Fashion Week, would be launching Milano Digital Fashion Week, the first fully digital fashion week. Shows will be held from July 14-17.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Our initial plan was to hold the event in mid-June, but having just restarted production, the timing didn’t work as the collections will be ready around the second week of July,” said Carlo Capasa, President of the Camera. After two months in lockdown, Italy has only begun lifting sanctions as of May 4.

While Capasa confirmed that brands like the Ermenegildo Zegna Group will be involved, he further explained that the choice of format resides with the designers, "whether a film, a show behind closed doors, backstage images of an ad campaign shoot or interviews."

He continued, "Each will be able to decide depending on its own structure and organization – some will show pre-women’s, other pre- men’s or [spring 2021] men’s. This is part of the changes in the industry that the virus has accelerated. We as the Camera are providing a container.”

RELATED: Coronavirus Fears Spread at Paris Fashion Week as Agnès B Cancels and Show-Goers Wear Masks

The announcement comes after the cancellation of Men's Fashion Week in both London and Paris, as well as the haute couture shows, all of which were scheduled for late June or early July. In a statement, the British Fashion Council shared that, as a result, they plan to merge the men's and women's fashion week in September to produce a more "gender-neutral" showcase.