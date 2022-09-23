See All the Can't-Miss Moments from Milan Fashion Week

01 of 09 Future and Naomi Campbell at Boss Riccardo GIordano/ipa-agency n/Shutterstock The rapper and supermodel icon get down to business on the catwalk.

02 of 09 Moschino Front Row Jacopo Raule/Getty The Moschino memo is fashionably delivered by Chiara Ferragni, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio.

03 of 09 Leni Klum at About You Sebastian Reuter/Getty The 18-year-old model commands the runway while debuting her second Leni x About You collection.

04 of 09 Laura Harrier at Boss Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage As the face of the label's The Scent Le Parfum, Laura Harrier certainly emanates Boss energy in this all-white suit.

05 of 09 Fendi Front Row Jacopo Raule/Getty Lily Allen, Jourdan Dunn, Emily Carey, Miriam Leone, Chiara Ferragni and Leonetta Luciano take in the Fendi sights.

06 of 09 Jessica Chastain Robino Salvatore/GC Images While she may have The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the actress keeps it cool and collected in her chic shades.

07 of 09 Prada Front Row Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Prada pals Storm Reid, Katherine Langford, Michaela Coel, Lorde and Hunter Schafer pose before the show.

08 of 09 Kim Kardashian Tomás Herold / BACKGRID There's no looking back for the Kardashians star — unless she's posing in vintage Dolce & Gabbana.