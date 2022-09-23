See All the Can't-Miss Moments from Milan Fashion Week

The fashion crowd has landed in Milan for Fashion Week! See all the hottest snaps of the star-studded front rows, top models on the catwalks and stunning street style

Published on September 23, 2022 03:00 PM
Kim Kardashian in Milian
Photo: Tomás Herold / BACKGRID
Future and Naomi Campbell at Boss

Rapper Future PLUTO Hendrix and Naomi Campbell on the catwalk Boss show, Runway, Fall Winter 2022, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 22 Sep 2022
Riccardo GIordano/ipa-agency n/Shutterstock

The rapper and supermodel icon get down to business on the catwalk.

Moschino Front Row

Moschino - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
Jacopo Raule/Getty

The Moschino memo is fashionably delivered by Chiara Ferragni, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Leni Klum at About You

Leni Klum x ABOUT YOU - Runway - ABOUT YOU Fashion Week Milan 2022
Sebastian Reuter/Getty

The 18-year-old model commands the runway while debuting her second Leni x About You collection.

Laura Harrier at Boss

Boss - Arrivals Photocall - Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

As the face of the label's The Scent Le Parfum, Laura Harrier certainly emanates Boss energy in this all-white suit.

Fendi Front Row

Lily Allen, Jourdan Dunn, Emily Carey, Miriam Leone, Chiara Ferragni and Leonetta Luciano Fendi are seen at the Fendi Spring Summer 2023 Show during Milan Fashion Week on September 21, 2022 i
Jacopo Raule/Getty

Lily Allen, Jourdan Dunn, Emily Carey, Miriam Leone, Chiara Ferragni and Leonetta Luciano take in the Fendi sights.

Jessica Chastain

Celebrity Sightings - Day 4 - Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
Robino Salvatore/GC Images

While she may have The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the actress keeps it cool and collected in her chic shades.

Prada Front Row

Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Womenswear Fashion Show – Arrivals and Front Row
Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

Prada pals Storm Reid, Katherine Langford, Michaela Coel, Lorde and Hunter Schafer pose before the show.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian
Tomás Herold / BACKGRID

There's no looking back for the Kardashians star — unless she's posing in vintage Dolce & Gabbana.

Heidi & Leni Klum at About You

Leni Klum x ABOUT YOU - Red Carpet & Front Row - ABOUT YOU Fashion Week Milan 2022
Franziska Krug/Getty

These two give their mother-daughter style a spin in matching black-and-white looks while attending the Leni Klum x About You show.