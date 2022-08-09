Mila Kunis Played Ping Pong with Ashton Kutcher in the Retro Sneaker Style You Can Get for $55

Gigi Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, and Blake Lively all wear Converse shoes, too

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

Published on August 9, 2022 09:30 PM

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium presented by Skechers and UCLA Health on August 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Along with the shared titles of parents, spouses, and philanthropists, it looks like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are proud ping pong partners, too.

Yesterday, the couple attended a charity event at Dodger Stadium where they played ping pong with fellow famous participants like Pete Wentz and Will Ferrell. Both Kutcher, 44, and Kunis, 38, kept things casual in blue jeans and sneakers. For her part, the Four Good Days actress opted for a beachy graphic tee that read "Sun Your Buns" and classic white Converse Chuck Taylors.

Kunis is known to wear comfy shoes from high-quality brands like Hoka and Allbirds, so this recent sneaker sighting isn't surprising. But unlike those tried-and-true picks, which typically cost more than $100, you can snag a pair of Converse shoes for as little as $55.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/gigi-hadid/" data-inlink="true">Gigi Hadid</a> Converse Sneakers
Zappos

Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox, $54.95 (orig. $60); zappos.com

Kunis is far from the only A-lister to give Converse sneakers her seal of approval — the casual kicks have been a top choice for both stars and common folk alike for decades. Recently, Gigi Hadid has been wearing the retro shoes on repeat, Lucy Hale often walks her dogs in them, and Blake Lively even wore Converse high tops with a designer gown to a movie premiere last year.

Converse Sneakers
Nordstrom

Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor High Top Sneaker Unisex, $65; nordstrom.com

As Kunis just showcased (as did Sydney Sweeney back in April), Converse shoes pair perfectly with the classic jeans and a T-shirt combo, but the ways you can style them are endless: Wear them with casual sundresses or denim cutoffs for the rest of summer or throw them on with corduroy pants and sweaters come fall.

Whether you prefer high top or low top sneakers, you can't go wrong with the iconic Chuck Taylor silhouette, like this $60 Converse All Star shoe or this $70 platform pair, a trendy take on the timeless style. Below, shop more Converse shoes at Nordstrom and DSW for $70 or less.

Converse Sneakers
Nordstrom

Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor Low Top Sneaker, $60; nordstrom.com

Converse Sneakers
DSW

Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor Platform Oxford Sneaker, $69.99; dsw.com

Converse Sneakers
Nordstrom

Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Platform Sneaker, $70; nordstrom.com

