Mila Kunis Played Ping Pong with Ashton Kutcher in the Retro Sneaker Style You Can Get for $55

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Along with the shared titles of parents, spouses, and philanthropists, it looks like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are proud ping pong partners, too. Yesterday, the couple attended a charity event at Dodger Stadium where they played ping pong with fellow famous participants like Pete Wentz and Will Ferrell. Both Kutcher, 44, and Kunis, 38, kept things casual in blue jeans and sneakers. For her part, the Four Good Days actress opted for a beachy graphic tee that read "Sun Your Buns" and classic white Converse Chuck Taylors. Kunis is known to wear comfy shoes from high-quality brands like Hoka and Allbirds, so this recent sneaker sighting isn't surprising. But unlike those tried-and-true picks, which typically cost more than $100, you can snag a pair of Converse shoes for as little as $55. Zappos Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox, $54.95 (orig. $60); zappos.com Kunis is far from the only A-lister to give Converse sneakers her seal of approval — the casual kicks have been a top choice for both stars and common folk alike for decades. Recently, Gigi Hadid has been wearing the retro shoes on repeat, Lucy Hale often walks her dogs in them, and Blake Lively even wore Converse high tops with a designer gown to a movie premiere last year. Nordstrom Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor High Top Sneaker Unisex, $65; nordstrom.com As Kunis just showcased (as did Sydney Sweeney back in April), Converse shoes pair perfectly with the classic jeans and a T-shirt combo, but the ways you can style them are endless: Wear them with casual sundresses or denim cutoffs for the rest of summer or throw them on with corduroy pants and sweaters come fall. Whether you prefer high top or low top sneakers, you can't go wrong with the iconic Chuck Taylor silhouette, like this $60 Converse All Star shoe or this $70 platform pair, a trendy take on the timeless style. Below, shop more Converse shoes at Nordstrom and DSW for $70 or less. Nordstrom Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor Low Top Sneaker, $60; nordstrom.com DSW Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor Platform Oxford Sneaker, $69.99; dsw.com Nordstrom Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Platform Sneaker, $70; nordstrom.com