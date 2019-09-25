Mila Kunis Steps Out with New Blonde and Turquoise Locks as Ashton Kutcher Says 'Life Is Good'

New hair, don’t care! Mila Kunis has a colorful new ‘do.

The Bad Moms star, 36, was photographed running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday and appeared to have traded in her signature brunette locks for blonde and turquoise tresses.

Kunis was all smiles for the outing and kept it casual in jeans, a stripped T-shirt and a blue baseball hat.

Just days ago on Saturday, Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher — who married in 2015 and share two children together —were seen on a date night at the Los Angeles Dodgers game, her natural color still in tact.

The star’s hair change comes just as Demi Moore, Kutcher’s ex-wife, has continued to make headlines for her her book, Inside Out, which dropped on Tuesday.

In the memoir, Moore, 56, reveals a series of bombshell details about her relationship with Kutcher, including that he was unfaithful. Moore writes she “went into contortions to try to fit the mold of the woman he wanted his wife to be,” which included having threesomes that left her with feelings of “shame.”

“I put him first,” she says in the book. “So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn’t say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be.”

“They were good people, but it was still a mistake,” Moore writes of the experience. “I was strangely flooded with shame, I couldn’t shake the feeling that this whole thing was somehow my fault.”

On Tuesday, Moore shared new details about the threesomes during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I don’t think it should be applied that he instigated,” she said on the talk show, adding that she’s spoken to Kutcher since she’s written the book. “I think it was — and again, in trying to keep the perspective on my story — he expressed something that was a fantasy and it was in my efforts to want to please and be what I thought he wanted.”

“It was a misguided sense of not really wanting to look at the harder question or maybe what was really missing,” Moore explained. “Or in my case, because I really felt like I had created an addiction to him; my codependency, in a way I never had before, I’ve never had that attachment.”

Life is good -Larry Kutcher — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

During a Good Morning America interview with Diane Sawyer on Monday, Moore said that her life began to unravel when she and Kutcher decided to go their separate ways seven years ago.

“I lost me,” she said. “I think the thing if I were to look back, I would say I blinded myself and I lost myself.”

Kutcher, 41, hasn’t formally responded to the revelations shared in Moore’s book — though he seemingly appeared to address the topic on Tuesday night.

“I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, he added, “Life is good -Larry Kutcher,” a quote he attributed to his father, Larry.