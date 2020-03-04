Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Wear Matching Dinosaur Sweaters for Joint Podcast Interview

After almost five years of marriage, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have finally done their first interview together since tying the knot — and they did it in matching sweaters!

For the debut episode of Brit + Co. founder Brit Morin’s podcast “Teach Me Something New,” the couple arrived to the recording studio in coordinating dinosaur sweatshirts from Coach — Kutcher in a black version and Kunis in pink.

Morin and her husband Dave Morin snagged a photo with the actors, and gave some insight into their chat in the caption of her Instagram post, “Teach Me Something New is our new podcast OUT TODAY (!) that helps me (and all of you) learn new things in under an hour. I’ll be interviewing scientists, artists, CEOs, celebrities and more. Our first episode might teach you a lot AND make you LOL — it’s with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (their first-ever joint interview) who are teaching Acting for Everyday Life. ⁣We all ended up in crying tears by the end.”

The dinosaur featured on the crewneck is Rexy, the “mascot” for designer label Coach. The Coach sweater is a available in a number of styles and colors and already has a slew of celebrity fans (which you can see here), including Julia Roberts, Ansel Elgort and Selena Gomez.

Just a few months ago, Kunis was spotted in another celeb-favorite piece from Coach, a sweatshirt featuring Barbra Streisand’s face across the front (a style which Jennifer Lopez loves).

While both Kunis and Kutcher prefer to keep their personal lives away from the spotlight, on Morin’s podcast, the two actors spoke candidly about their relationship and life after children. “I think we’re very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself,” said Kunis.

On the podcast, the famous duo discuss parenting their two children, Dmitri, 3, and Wyatt, 5, as well as breaking into acting and finding your character.

Teach Me Something New premieres Wednesday on the iHeartRadio app.