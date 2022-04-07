Mila Kunis Has Been Wearing These Jennifer Garner-Approved Comfy Sneakers for Years
Photo Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
There are comfy shoes, and then there are these-are-so-comfy-I-never-want-to-take-them-off shoes. Allbirds shoes are the latter.
Sustainable brand Allbirds made a name for itself years ago by crafting super supportive and soft footwear that has been praised for its comfort and durability (the shoes are all machine-washable!) The Allbirds Wool Runners have become a favorite footwear choice for many Hollywood moms including Blake Lively, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Garner, and Hilary Duff (who owns the popular sneakers in at least two colors.)
But just earlier this week, Mila Kunis — another longtime Allbirds devotee — stepped out in a different pair of the brand's cushiony kicks: the Tree Dashers 2.
Buy It! Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 in Blizzard, $135; allbirds.com
The actress was spotted grabbing coffee in Los Angeles wearing gray jeans, a black and white striped top, and the Allbirds shoes in a cool gray color. Kunis has recently made headlines for her and husband Ashton Kutcher's campaign, which they launched in early March, to fundraise for refugees in Ukraine, where the actress was born.
The couple has raised over $35 million so far, and they've been vocal about the importance of reminding their young children of their heritage, too. You can support Ukrainian refugees yourself by donating via GoFundMe.
And if you want to take another cue from Kunis, consider investing in your own pair of Allbirds shoes. Copy the Bad Moms star's look exactly by opting for the Tree Dashers 2 in the blizzard shade, or snag a different hue: black, gray, orange, or blue. These sneakers are an evolved version of the brand's best-selling running shoe, featuring lighter foam, extra grip, and a sportier shape that softens impact while you're running.
But as Kunis showcased, Allbirds shoes are suitable for so much more than jogging: Slip on the comfy sneakers for errands, walks with your dog, or light workouts, and relish in their cushiony comfort. Shop more colors of the Allbirds Tree Dashers 2 below, and peruse more celebrity-loved Allbirds shoes here.
Buy It! Allbirds Women's Tree Dashers in Natural Black, $135; allbirds.com
Buy It! Allbirds Women's Tree Dashers in Medium Grey, $135; allbirds.com
