Mila Kunis Has Been Wearing These Jennifer Garner-Approved Comfy Sneakers for Years

And if you want to take another cue from Kunis, consider investing in your own pair of Allbirds shoes. Copy the Bad Moms star's look exactly by opting for the Tree Dashers 2 in the blizzard shade, or snag a different hue: black, gray, orange, or blue. These sneakers are an evolved version of the brand's best-selling running shoe, featuring lighter foam, extra grip, and a sportier shape that softens impact while you're running.