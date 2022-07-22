Mikaela Shiffrin Goes for the Glam! See the Olympian's 2022 ESPY Awards Photo Diary

Time for a HIIT session! When we're at events like the ESPY Awards, so many people just get to see the red carpet moment. Truth is, there's so much more going on while I'm here in LA. In alpine ski racing, we don't really get an "off-season." Instead, we spend the months when we're off snow building strength and endurance for the upcoming season. In July, we're at the peak of our strength and conditioning block, so that always means killer double sessions while in LA in between media and sponsor engagements. The morning of the ESPYs, I was lucky (ha!) enough to do a HIIT session at a park near our hotel. Shoutout to Longines for always keeping me on track especially with such a hectic schedule when I'm juggling training too. Timing is everything!