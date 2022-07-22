Mikaela Shiffrin Goes for the Glam! See the Olympian's 2022 ESPY Awards Photo Diary
The Olympic alpine skier gives PEOPLE a behind-the-scenes look as she preps for the 2022 ESPY Awards. From her morning workout to her glam session, see how the gold medalist gets red carpet ready
HIIT It
Time for a HIIT session! When we're at events like the ESPY Awards, so many people just get to see the red carpet moment. Truth is, there's so much more going on while I'm here in LA. In alpine ski racing, we don't really get an "off-season." Instead, we spend the months when we're off snow building strength and endurance for the upcoming season. In July, we're at the peak of our strength and conditioning block, so that always means killer double sessions while in LA in between media and sponsor engagements. The morning of the ESPYs, I was lucky (ha!) enough to do a HIIT session at a park near our hotel. Shoutout to Longines for always keeping me on track especially with such a hectic schedule when I'm juggling training too. Timing is everything!
Sunshine Stretch
But first, let's stretch! I may or may not have been avoiding diving into my HIIT session by taking some extra time to stretch, enjoy the sunshine, and take a breath before the big day ahead of me.
Quick Dip
It's always nice to travel with my boyfriend (who also happens to be a two-time Olympic medalist and multiple World Cup globe winner Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, from Norway). He keeps the mood light when we're at events like this, makes workouts super fun, and looks pretty good on the red carpet himself (just wait, you'll see!).
Glam Guru
Now that the workout is behind me, it's time to shift focus and get red carpet-dialed. I am so excited the ESPYs is back in L.A., and I am reunited with Caren, my amazing hair and makeup one-stop-shop. She always nails the look and has such a good vibe. Love working with her! And while she does my hair, I take the time to catch up on emails.
About Damn Time
Options, options! Which Longines watch should I wear today?! Hmmm…
All in the Details
Let's talk about jewels! We nailed it with some gold Yvan Tufenkjian earrings…
Big Reveal
And, voila! The look! This year I worked with celebrity stylist Alexandra Mandlekorn…it was awesome to work with her again, considering the last time we did was 2019. I was really into this whole "goddess" vibe and created a mood board for Ali and when we had our fitting Monday night I was so excited to see everything she pulled. It was a hard choice, but I went with this edgy little Maria Lucia Hohan dress because I felt like it made a statement and was so different than anything I've worn on the red carpet before. We paired it with a Charles & Keith heel.
Bling Ring
To complete the look, Ali and I chose some Le Vian rings, then we dove into my Longines watch collection and selected one of my favorite pieces for the red carpet, "La Grande Classique de Longines." I never leave home without a watch…I literally live in my Longines collection, from when I work out to when I hit the red carpet. I was really happy with the way this rose gold watch featuring a white mother-of-pearl dial, completed and elevated my whole look.
Last Looks
Just had to sneak in that about-to-look-out-the-window in L.A. pre-red carpet moment.
Waves for Days
I'm so happy with how everything turned out and couldn't wait to hit the red carpet!
Hey, Hollywood!
We were whisked away to the red carpet in style, thanks to my 2023 Range Rover. I promise I didn't intentionally choose my dress to match…or did I?! Either way, it was the perfect ride to the red carpet. Big thanks to Land Rover for the hook-up.
Couple Couture
We're finally through the chaos and excitement of the red carpet and get a moment at the end to breathe and snap a pic with each other. The evening was so much fun…big thanks to ESPYs for hosting us. We can't wait to come back next year! In the meantime, make sure to follow us (Aleks and I both) as we head into this World Championship season on the World Cup…and cheer for us at the Courchevel/Meribel World Champs in February! We can't wait to get back on snow, which reminds me, we've gotta go. I'm off to Europe for some glacier skiing this weekend!