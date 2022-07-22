Mikaela Shiffrin Goes for the Glam! See the Olympian's 2022 ESPY Awards Photo Diary

The Olympic alpine skier gives PEOPLE a behind-the-scenes look as she preps for the 2022 ESPY Awards. From her morning workout to her glam session, see how the gold medalist gets red carpet ready 

By Brittany Talarico Updated July 21, 2022 05:00 PM

1 of 12

HIIT It

Credit: Mike Dawson

Time for a HIIT session! When we're at events like the ESPY Awards, so many people just get to see the red carpet moment. Truth is, there's so much more going on while I'm here in LA. In alpine ski racing, we don't really get an "off-season." Instead, we spend the months when we're off snow building strength and endurance for the upcoming season. In July, we're at the peak of our strength and conditioning block, so that always means killer double sessions while in LA in between media and sponsor engagements. The morning of the ESPYs, I was lucky (ha!) enough to do a HIIT session at a park near our hotel. Shoutout to Longines for always keeping me on track especially with such a hectic schedule when I'm juggling training too. Timing is everything!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Sunshine Stretch

Credit: Mike Dawson

But first, let's stretch! I may or may not have been avoiding diving into my HIIT session by taking some extra time to stretch, enjoy the sunshine, and take a breath before the big day ahead of me.

3 of 12

Quick Dip

Credit: Mike Dawson

It's always nice to travel with my boyfriend (who also happens to be a two-time Olympic medalist and multiple World Cup globe winner Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, from Norway). He keeps the mood light when we're at events like this, makes workouts super fun, and looks pretty good on the red carpet himself (just wait, you'll see!).

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

Glam Guru

Credit: Mike Dawson

Now that the workout is behind me, it's time to shift focus and get red carpet-dialed. I am so excited the ESPYs is back in L.A., and I am reunited with Caren, my amazing hair and makeup one-stop-shop. She always nails the look and has such a good vibe. Love working with her! And while she does my hair, I take the time to catch up on emails.

Advertisement

5 of 12

About Damn Time

Credit: Mike Dawson

Options, options! Which Longines watch should I wear today?! Hmmm…

6 of 12

All in the Details

Credit: Mike Dawson

Let's talk about jewels! We nailed it with some gold Yvan Tufenkjian earrings…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

Big Reveal

Credit: Mike Dawson

And, voila! The look! This year I worked with celebrity stylist Alexandra Mandlekorn…it was awesome to work with her again, considering the last time we did was 2019. I was really into this whole "goddess" vibe and created a mood board for Ali and when we had our fitting Monday night I was so excited to see everything she pulled. It was a hard choice, but I went with this edgy little Maria Lucia Hohan dress because I felt like it made a statement and was so different than anything I've worn on the red carpet before. We paired it with a Charles & Keith heel.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

Bling Ring

Credit: Mike Dawson

To complete the look, Ali and I chose some Le Vian rings, then we dove into my Longines watch collection and selected one of my favorite pieces for the red carpet, "La Grande Classique de Longines." I never leave home without a watch…I literally live in my Longines collection, from when I work out to when I hit the red carpet. I was really happy with the way this rose gold watch featuring a white mother-of-pearl dial, completed and elevated my whole look.

Advertisement

9 of 12

Last Looks

Credit: Mike Dawson

Just had to sneak in that about-to-look-out-the-window in L.A. pre-red carpet moment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

Waves for Days

Credit: Mike Dawson

I'm so happy with how everything turned out and couldn't wait to hit the red carpet!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

Hey, Hollywood!

Credit: Mike Dawson

We were whisked away to the red carpet in style, thanks to my 2023 Range Rover. I promise I didn't intentionally choose my dress to match…or did I?! Either way, it was the perfect ride to the red carpet. Big thanks to Land Rover for the hook-up.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

Couple Couture

Credit: Mike Dawson

We're finally through the chaos and excitement of the red carpet and get a moment at the end to breathe and snap a pic with each other. The evening was so much fun…big thanks to ESPYs for hosting us. We can't wait to come back next year! In the meantime, make sure to follow us (Aleks and I both) as we head into this World Championship season on the World Cup…and cheer for us at the Courchevel/Meribel World Champs in February! We can't wait to get back on snow, which reminds me, we've gotta go. I'm off to Europe for some glacier skiing this weekend!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Brittany Talarico