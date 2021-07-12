Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Shows Us How She Got Red Carpet Ready for the 2021 ESPYs

From a pre-show workout to her red carpet debut with her alpine skier boyfriend, see how the two-time Olympic gold medalist prepped for the ESPYs

By PEOPLE style
July 12, 2021 11:34 AM

1 of 12

Pumped Up

Credit: Courtesy Mikaela Shiffrin

First things first! I'm currently in the middle of a strength and conditioning block preparing for the big upcoming season (headlined by the 2022 Beijing Olympics), so I snuck in an a.m. workout with my coach Jeff Lackie.

2 of 12

Breath of Fresh Air

Credit: Courtesy Mikaela Shiffrin

When in N.Y.C. I have to do some late morning exploration around Central Park before the glam team arrives.

3 of 12

Could There Be a More Perfect Set-Up?

Credit: Courtesy Mikaela Shiffrin

A little ESPYs prep with a side of one of my favorites: Friends!  

4 of 12

Keeping Focused

Credit: Courtesy Mikaela Shiffrin

Noise cancellation up! It's prep time. Thanks to Bose for always tuning out the noise and helping me get into the zone. Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas and Coldplay are currently on my getting-ready playlist.

[Editors' note: Shiffrin is a spokesperson for the brand.]

5 of 12

Glam Time

Credit: Courtesy Mikaela Shiffrin

Love my makeup by Clarissa Luna. Brows and lashes — check!

6 of 12

Say Yes to the Dress

Credit: Courtesy Mikaela Shiffrin

It's not easy finding the perfect look for a strong, athletic body type. My stylist Jasmine Caccamo found the most beautiful dress from Rani Zakhem paired with Mia Becar shoes.

7 of 12

Bring on the Bling

Credit: Courtesy Mikaela Shiffrin

Putting the finishing touch on my look with a clutch from Edie Parker and jewels from Jennifer Fisher, Bondeye and Starling.

8 of 12

Dream Team

Credit: Courtesy Mikaela Shiffrin

It takes a village! Thanks to Clarissa Luna (makeup), Ryan Austin (hair), and Jasmine Caccamo (stylist) for making me feel like a star so I could feel good on stage presenting the Best Female College Athlete award to Paige Bueckers (amazing speech!).

9 of 12

Time Check

Credit: Courtesy Mikaela Shiffrin

Can't forget my favorite accessory — my Longines watch. (That reminds me, it's time to go!)

[Editors' note: Shiffrin is a spokesperson for the brand.]

10 of 12

Date Night

Credit: Courtesy Mikaela Shiffrin

Hitting the red carpet with my boyfriend (Norwegian alpine skier and 2020 World Cup Overall Champion) Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

11 of 12

Strike a Pose

Credit: Courtesy Mikaela Shiffrin

How are we doing? It's our first time on the red carpet together, and Aleks' first time to N.Y.C.

12 of 12

New Besties

Credit: Courtesy Mikaela Shiffrin

Finally got to meet Ironman, 2021 ESPYs Jimmy V Award winner, and my fellow Adidas athlete, Chris Nikic. Such an inspiration!

