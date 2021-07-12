Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Shows Us How She Got Red Carpet Ready for the 2021 ESPYs
From a pre-show workout to her red carpet debut with her alpine skier boyfriend, see how the two-time Olympic gold medalist prepped for the ESPYs
Pumped Up
First things first! I'm currently in the middle of a strength and conditioning block preparing for the big upcoming season (headlined by the 2022 Beijing Olympics), so I snuck in an a.m. workout with my coach Jeff Lackie.
Breath of Fresh Air
When in N.Y.C. I have to do some late morning exploration around Central Park before the glam team arrives.
Could There Be a More Perfect Set-Up?
A little ESPYs prep with a side of one of my favorites: Friends!
Keeping Focused
Noise cancellation up! It's prep time. Thanks to Bose for always tuning out the noise and helping me get into the zone. Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas and Coldplay are currently on my getting-ready playlist.
[Editors' note: Shiffrin is a spokesperson for the brand.]
Glam Time
Love my makeup by Clarissa Luna. Brows and lashes — check!
Say Yes to the Dress
It's not easy finding the perfect look for a strong, athletic body type. My stylist Jasmine Caccamo found the most beautiful dress from Rani Zakhem paired with Mia Becar shoes.
Bring on the Bling
Putting the finishing touch on my look with a clutch from Edie Parker and jewels from Jennifer Fisher, Bondeye and Starling.
Dream Team
It takes a village! Thanks to Clarissa Luna (makeup), Ryan Austin (hair), and Jasmine Caccamo (stylist) for making me feel like a star so I could feel good on stage presenting the Best Female College Athlete award to Paige Bueckers (amazing speech!).
Time Check
Can't forget my favorite accessory — my Longines watch. (That reminds me, it's time to go!)
[Editors' note: Shiffrin is a spokesperson for the brand.]
Date Night
Hitting the red carpet with my boyfriend (Norwegian alpine skier and 2020 World Cup Overall Champion) Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.
Strike a Pose
How are we doing? It's our first time on the red carpet together, and Aleks' first time to N.Y.C.
New Besties
Finally got to meet Ironman, 2021 ESPYs Jimmy V Award winner, and my fellow Adidas athlete, Chris Nikic. Such an inspiration!