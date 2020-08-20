Shoppers Are Calling This ‘the Best White Shirt on Amazon’

Even those who don’t usually shop for clothing online are thankful they made the purchase. “I love, love, love this shirt! It hangs beautifully,” one reviewer said . “The sleeves are normal short sleeves, not the super short sleeved shirts that are everywhere these days. The material is soft and light. It’s ridiculously cheap for a shirt of this quality and after I tried it on, I immediately ordered a few more in other colors. I generally don't buy clothes online because they almost never fit or the material is too heavy and on and on. I'm glad I decided to just go for it and buy one.”