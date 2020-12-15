One Detail on This Blouse Makes It the Perfect Comfy-Chic Top for Holidays at Home

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This time of year is typically when we pull out our sparkliest dresses and shiniest heels to celebrate with family and friends. But since many of our gatherings will be virtual this year, we can’t quite justify wearing such formal attire. That’s why we’re opting for this $22 long-sleeve lace blouse on Amazon, which strikes an ideal balance between comfy and chic.

Available in 13 different colors, this best-selling blouse features a loose midsection in ribbed fabric and billowing lace bubble sleeves. If you still want to dress it up, throw on a high-waisted faux leather skirt, booties, and a killer statement necklace. But you can always wear the stylish piece with a pair of jeans or even your comfiest leggings. Let’s be real: In the world of video chats, all that really matters is the top half of your outfit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Miholl Long-Sleeve Lace Blouse, $21.99; amazon.com

“This shirt is exactly as advertised,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “High quality with great detail. It can be dressed up or worn more casually. I got a compliment the first time I wore it. Washed it and it still looks brand new. Can't wait to wear this adorable and fashionable shirt again many more times!”

Another shopper shared: “This top fits great, [it’s a] perfect length, and [there’s] just enough stretch to make it flattering rather than baggy.”

For many of us, this will be the first year we’re not with our families for the holidays, and we could all use some cheering up. While a new top may only temporarily relieve your pandemic blues, it can certainly help lift your spirits in the moment. Shop the Miholl long-sleeve lace blouse now so it arrives in time for whatever holiday celebration you end up having.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Miholl Long-Sleeve Lace Blouse, $21.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Miholl Long-Sleeve Lace Blouse, $21.99; amazon.com