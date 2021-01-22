This ‘Heavenly Soft’ Sweater Is One of the Most-Loved Styles on Amazon This Week — and It’s Just $34

Leggings, puffer coats, joggers, and boots are just a few of the everyday wardrobe essentials we turn to when getting dressed in the winter. Another staple item at the forefront of most closets during the colder months is a go-to cozy sweater. And one of our recent favorites is the adorable Miessial Lantern Sleeve Sweater that starts at just $34 on Amazon.
We're not the only ones loving the Miessial knit, either: The cute sweater has been dubbed one of Amazon customers' most-loved styles of the week and has earned over 600 five-star ratings to date. So what makes this top so special (aside from its ridiculously great price tag, of course)?
For starters, it's made from a viscose-nylon blend that's supremely soft and warm without being overly bulky. It's so comfortable, in fact, that shoppers have called it "perfect" — one person even said "it's the softest sweater" they've ever owned.
"Heavenly soft," said another. "If you are thinking about ordering this, you won't be disappointed. Buy it!"
Buy It! Miessial Lantern Sleeve Sweater in White, $33.99; amazon.com
Aside from its comfy material, the affordable sweater is ultra-stylish and flattering on most body types thanks to its lantern-style sleeves, crewneck neckline, fitted silhouette, and gorgeous details like pom-poms, tapered cuffs, and intricate stitching.
"My new favorite sweater," a customer wrote. "Incredibly soft. Super cute design. Love the sleeve detail. I received so many compliments on this sweater. Fits exactly as expected."
"I'm really impressed by the quality of this sweater!" another added. "I'm an Amazon binge shopper, and end up returning a lot more than I keep. This, my friends, is a keeper! The dots, the lantern sleeves, the detail of the cuffs…this sweater feels heavy and substantial but isn't bulky or unflattering."
Available in six pretty pastel and neutral hues — including soft pink, lavender, mint green, and gray — the Miessial sweater is the perfect piece to add to your rotation of winter wardrobe essentials. And with prices starting at just $34, we wouldn't blame you for adding one in every color to your Amazon cart.
Buy It! Miessial Lantern Sleeve Sweater in Purple, $33.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Miessial Lantern Sleeve Sweater in Gray, $33.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Miessial Lantern Sleeve Sweater in Camel, $33.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Miessial Lantern Sleeve Sweater in Green, $33.99; amazon.com
