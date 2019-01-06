It’s a crazy-huge ring!

Crazy Rich Asians star Michelle Yeoh arrived at the 2019 Golden Globes flashing a very special piece of jewelry: the enormous emerald ring she wore in the film.

But the actress, who played protagonist Nicholas Young’s absurdly wealthy, impossible-to-please mother Eleanor in the nominated movie, didn’t borrow the bauble from the film’s wardrobe department — it’s actually hers in real life!

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

“We had a ring designed already, and our mock-up looked so shitty that Michelle was like, ‘That cannot be the ring I wear,’” the movie’s director, Jon M. Chu, told Vulture about the original piece of jewelry. “I’m like, ‘I know, I know. I’m so embarrassed by it, but we don’t have the money.’ She’s like, ‘I have a better ring than that.‘”

Warner Bros

Chu had planned for Eleanor to wear emerald from the beginning, according the movie’s costume designer, Michelle Vogt, who told The Knot that the original ring was modeled after the engagement ring that John F. Kennedy designed for Jackie Kennedy.

Ultimately, Yeoh was the one who found the ring they went with — in her own jewelry collection!

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images (2)

“The ring in the movie, it belonged to me, yes,” Yeoh told The Knot. “It was very important for it to be real. And Eleanor was a character who knew what she wore had to be flawless. Her [own] mother-in-law did not approve and did not give her the family ring at the end of the day… so that ring had to be very special.”

For the red carpet, Yeoh paired the stunning sparkler with a plunging matching-colored gown, diamond necklace and embellished clutch.