Michelle Williams's New Hair Color Explained
The actress debuts a strawberry-blonde hue at the Palm Springs International Film Festival -- but says she didn't dye it
Kevin Winter/NBCUniversal/Getty; Picture Perfect/Rex USA
Michelle Williams has a perfectly plausible explanation for her new hair color: blame it on her job. “It’s because my hair never sees the sun,” she jokes to InStyle.com. “It lives under wigs most of the time!”
All kidding aside, the My Week with Marilyn star says she actually didn’t dye her hair at all. “I don’t even know that it was a conscious choice,” she says of the new hue. “I kept cutting it shorter and shorter and as a result it got darker and darker. It naturally happened.”
Her colorist, Marie Robinson, admits to adding some color to showcase the actress’ cut — “I used several different lowlights, with a golden blonde at the roots and warm blonde on the ends,” she explains — but says that because Williams’s hair was platinum for so long, the minor color changes are likely magnified. A likely story (kidding!). Tell us: Which of Williams’s hair hues do you prefer?