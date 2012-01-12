The actress debuts a strawberry-blonde hue at the Palm Springs International Film Festival -- but says she didn't dye it

Kevin Winter/NBCUniversal/Getty; Picture Perfect/Rex USA

Michelle Williams has a perfectly plausible explanation for her new hair color: blame it on her job. “It’s because my hair never sees the sun,” she jokes to InStyle.com. “It lives under wigs most of the time!”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

All kidding aside, the My Week with Marilyn star says she actually didn’t dye her hair at all. “I don’t even know that it was a conscious choice,” she says of the new hue. “I kept cutting it shorter and shorter and as a result it got darker and darker. It naturally happened.”