Michelle Williams’ wedding band just had a major red carpet debut!

The award-winning actress, 38, has kept her relationship private since secretly marrying indie musician Phil Elverum, 40, but sported her new accessory at Monday night’s premiere of Venom in L.A.

Williams wore a sparkly silver Louis Vuitton gown with lace detailing and sported no other jewelry for the event besides her simple wedding band on her left hand.

The star has kept a low profile for the past few weeks following her wedding and was first spotted out in public since the news broke last week on a walk with Elverum.

Williams revealed to Vanity Fair in July that she had married Elverum in a secret ceremony in the Adirondacks with their daughters present.

“Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship,” she said. “But Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

Elverum now lives in Brooklyn with Williams and their daughters, and Williams said meeting her new husband has vindicated her long search for love after the death of her daughter’s father, Heath Ledger, in 2008.

“I never gave up on love. I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,’” she recalled in the story.

A source told PEOPLE in August that Williams “is very happy and she deserves it.”

“Michelle and Phil had an early spiritual connection that she has not experienced since Heath,” the source said. “They share some of life’s most trying moments with deaths of loved ones and have related on many levels.”