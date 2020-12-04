Michelle Pfeiffer Shows Off Her Cherry Red Hair from Filming New Movie, French Exit

The actress looked completely different thanks to the auburn locks she got for her upcoming movie, French Exit

Michelle Pfeiffer looks almost unrecognizable with her new red locks.

Leading up to the release of the actress' upcoming film French Exit, set to hit theatres in Feb. 2021, Pfeiffer, 62, shared a throwback selfie on-set as her character with flamin' auburn hair.

"Becoming Frances Price. #FrenchExit 👩🏻‍🦰🔥💐," the star captioned the photo. With her hair cascading in loose waves down her shoulders and a swipe of matte red lipstick on, the actress' friend Selma Blair compared Pfeiffer's new look to the iconic Harry Potter character, Hermoine Granger.

"It’s wildly different. Of course it looks great. And I see a bit of Hermione. 💛💛💛💛," Blair said.

Plenty of other celebs agreed and shared their love for Pfeiffer's bold new hair color.

"Beauty in Red ♥️♥️⭐️," Naomi Campbell said. Leslie Jordan said, "Such a beautiful and lovely person."

The actress' sister-in-law Rona Pfeiffer said, "Damn you look good 💥💥💥."

Since joining Instagram in January 2019, Pfeiffer has given fans a glimpse into her day-to-day life, including some funny relatable makeup mishaps.

Earlier this year, the actress posted a photo with a long line of black mascara smudged above her lip. In the selfie, Pfeiffer has the same wide-eyed facial expression we make when a makeup mistake happens.

“EEK!!! Doing my makeup for an interview and picked up the wrong tissue 🙄” Pfeiffer captioned the snap.

She's also been brutally honest about not worrying about how she looks while she quarantines at home during the coronavirus pandemic.