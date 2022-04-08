"Those are the ones you don't lose," The First Lady actress quipped, "the $3 sunglasses!"

Who says timeless style has to cost a mint? Not Michelle Pfeiffer!

The Scarface star told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Friday morning that her says her iconic cat eye sunglasses from the film cost only a few dollars.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress, 63, posted a still from the film on Instagram in January, revealing that the sunglasses were originally a drugstore purchase.

When asked by Seacrest about the "epic" post, Pfeiffer gave more information on the shades while appearing on Live with Kelly & Ryan to promote her upcoming Showtime series The First Lady.

The sunglasses were purchased for "probably for $3," she explained. But unfortunately, when it comes to function (as opposed to fashion), you get what you pay for: "I kept them, but they kind of fell apart over time," she said. "They were cheap."

Then she quipped, "Those are the ones you don't lose. The $3 sunglasses!"

SCARFACE, Michelle Pfeiffer Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino in Scarface | Credit: Everett

Pfeiffer starred in Scarface as Elvira Hancock, playing the love interest of Al Pacino's Tony Montana. Her character's classic 1983 Miami style, including the cat eye sunnies, instantly domination fashion at the time and have since been influential in countless fashion spreads.

She even got a shout-out in Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" when the singer opened his megahit with the words, "This hit, that ice cold Michelle Pfeiffer, that white gold."

The Emmy-winning actress is known for her sleek, off-screen style too. She recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a satin black jumpsuit.

Michelle Pfeiffer batman returns Credit: Warner Bros/Dc Comics/Kobal/Shutterstock

Pfeiffer spoke briefly about another iconic role she took on: Catwoman. She teased that even after 30 years she still has elements of her costume including the infamous whip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.