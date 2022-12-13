Michelle Pfeiffer Cuts Her Long Blonde Hair Into a Blunt Bob: 'A Long Overdue Chop'

Michelle Pfeiffer is ending the year with a chic hair transformation.

On Tuesday, the What Lies Beneath actress, 64, debuted her blonde blunt bob via Instagram. Posing with celeb hairstylist Chris McMillan — whose clientele includes Jennifer Aniston, Selma Blair, and Michelle Williams — Pfeiffer showed off her sleek cut as McMillan playfully held one of her tresses, both smiling for the camera.

In the caption, Pfeiffer called the new look, "A long overdue chop," adding, "Thank you @mrchrismcmillan ❤️"

Blair acknowledged the pose in the comment section, writing, "The famous McMillan window apres cut shot 📸. Love it. And you. And that master of hair chops @mrchrismcmillan ♥️"

Viola Davis also wrote, "Beautiful ❤️"

Jonathan Van Ness called the look "Major 😍😍😍" while Jessica Capshaw said the pair is "Two of my favorites of all time."

McMillan also shared the fun snap on his Instagram page, offering the perfect description to Pfeiffer's sleek 'do.

"@michellepfeifferofficial@henryrose CHOP Sometimes just a simple blunt cut at the collar bone does the trick" he wrote alongside the image.

He went on to share the inspiration behind the look and added, "I always like to use the body and face shape to judge length Sometimes keeping it simple makes a huge difference ✂️💥

This isn't the first time Pfeiffer traded in her iconic long blonde hair for a new head-turning hairstyle.

In 2020, she shared a throwback selfie on the set of the film French Exit, as her character with flamin' auburn hair.

"Becoming Frances Price. #FrenchExit 👩🏻‍🦰🔥💐," the star captioned the photo at the time. With her hair cascading in loose waves down her shoulders and a swipe of matte red lipstick on, Blair compared Pfeiffer's new look to the iconic Harry Potter character, Hermoine Granger.

"It's wildly different. Of course it looks great. And I see a bit of Hermione. 💛💛💛💛," Blair said.