Michelle Pfeiffer Cuts Her Long Blonde Hair Into a Blunt Bob: 'A Long Overdue Chop'

"Sometimes just a simple blunt cut at the collar bone does the trick" hairstylist Chris McMillan wrote of Michelle Pfeiffer's new 'do

By
Published on December 13, 2022 05:26 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmE4bDJpd5Q/ hed: Michelle Pfeiffer Cuts Her Long Blonde Hair Into a Blunt Bob: ‘A Long Overdue Chop’
Photo: michelle pfeiffer/instagram

Michelle Pfeiffer is ending the year with a chic hair transformation.

On Tuesday, the What Lies Beneath actress, 64, debuted her blonde blunt bob via Instagram. Posing with celeb hairstylist Chris McMillan — whose clientele includes Jennifer Aniston, Selma Blair, and Michelle Williams — Pfeiffer showed off her sleek cut as McMillan playfully held one of her tresses, both smiling for the camera.

In the caption, Pfeiffer called the new look, "A long overdue chop," adding, "Thank you @mrchrismcmillan ❤️"

Blair acknowledged the pose in the comment section, writing, "The famous McMillan window apres cut shot 📸. Love it. And you. And that master of hair chops @mrchrismcmillan ♥️"

Michelle Pfeiffer
George Pimentel/WireImage

Viola Davis also wrote, "Beautiful ❤️"

Jonathan Van Ness called the look "Major 😍😍😍" while Jessica Capshaw said the pair is "Two of my favorites of all time."

McMillan also shared the fun snap on his Instagram page, offering the perfect description to Pfeiffer's sleek 'do.

"@michellepfeifferofficial@henryrose CHOP Sometimes just a simple blunt cut at the collar bone does the trick" he wrote alongside the image.

He went on to share the inspiration behind the look and added, "I always like to use the body and face shape to judge length Sometimes keeping it simple makes a huge difference ✂️💥

This isn't the first time Pfeiffer traded in her iconic long blonde hair for a new head-turning hairstyle.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Reasonable Doubt' Star Emayatzy Corinealdi Debuts Short Hair Transformation: 'I Feel Powerful'

In 2020, she shared a throwback selfie on the set of the film French Exit, as her character with flamin' auburn hair.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Becoming Frances Price. #FrenchExit 👩🏻‍🦰🔥💐," the star captioned the photo at the time. With her hair cascading in loose waves down her shoulders and a swipe of matte red lipstick on, Blair compared Pfeiffer's new look to the iconic Harry Potter character, Hermoine Granger.

"It's wildly different. Of course it looks great. And I see a bit of Hermione. 💛💛💛💛," Blair said.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Steps Out with New Honey Hair Color
Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Miami with New Honey-Blonde Hair Color — See Her Transformation
Nostalgic Beauty Trends Tout
12 Nostalgic Beauty Trends That Are Making a Comeback
Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022
All the Must-See Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Governors Awards
khloe kardashian bob
Khloé Kardashian Shows Off 'Scarface' -Inspired Blonde Bob for Oscars After Party: 'Elvira Energy'
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch Recreate Hocus Pocus Witches for Epic Halloween Costume, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy Hocus Pocus - 1993
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch Transform Into 'Hocus Pocus' Witches for Halloween
Jennie Kim of Black Pink
Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes
Best Luxury Gifts
Shop the 47 Best Luxurious Gifts of 2022, Including Meghan Markle’s Go-To Handbag
Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer Shows Off Her Cherry Red Hair from Filming New Movie, French Exit
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Shines at the 2022 MTV EMAs, Plus Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Serena Williams and More
ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 12: Timothée Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" photocall at Hotel De La Ville on November 12, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)
Timothée Chalamet Is a Heartthrob in Italy, Plus Kate Hudson, Andy Cohen, Jeremy Pope and More
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
courteney-cox-scream-3.jpg
On the Fringe! The Best, Worst and Most Influential Bangs in Pop Culture
selena gomez
See Selena Gomez's SAG Awards Transformation from Makeup-Free to Full-Glam Goddess
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
Jennifer Aniston zhuzhing her hair
Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Expert-Level Hairstyling Skills While Demoing Her Latest LolaVie Hair Oil
Teddi Mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp Debuts Blonde Bob After Skin Cancer Scare: 'Feels Good to Have a Healthy Cut'