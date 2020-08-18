Michelle Obama's 'Vote' Necklace Immediately Goes Viral After DNC Speech

Michelle Obama kicked off the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Monday evening by delivering a strong message through her words — and her accessories.

Obama, 56, headlined the first night of the DNC with a passionate speech that rebuked Donald Trump’s presidency and urged voters to turn out for the Nov. 3 election between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"We have got to vote like we did in 2008 and 2012," said the former first lady. "We've got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden. We've got to vote early, in person if we can. We've got to request our mail-in ballots right now, tonight, and send them back immediately and follow-up to make sure they're received. And then, make sure our friends and families do the same."

She not only encouraged Americans to vote in her speech, but through her jewelry too. Obama wore the message in a personalized "VOTE" necklace from ByChari — and the internet quickly reacted to her statement piece, with many wondering where they could get one of their own.

“Someone find me Michelle Obama's VOTE necklace immediately please, I need to wear it every day for the rest of my life,” one Twitter user wrote, while another similarly added, “Where can I buy this Michelle Obama VOTE necklace right now?”

For those interested in getting one, the Spaced Letter Necklace is available on ByChari.com for $315.

"I had created a VOTE necklace for the last election and knew I was going to do it again," the designer, Chari Cuthbert, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "As we started our outreach, I was honored when Michelle Obama's stylist asked for one and am thrilled she is wearing it."

Obama's speech also included a blunt recap of Trump's presidency and noted his lack of "empathy" while in the White House, and extolled the character of her husband's former vice president.

"He is a profoundly decent man guided by faith," she said of Biden. "He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country."