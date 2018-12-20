Introducing the First Lady of Fashun!

Michelle Obama just had a mic-drop fashion moment — leaving the Internet rejoicing.

The former First Lady, 54, decked herself out in head-to-toe high-fashion designer pieces at the final stop of her book tour for her memoir Becoming, where she was interviewed onstage at the Barclays Center by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Obama paired a bright canary yellow wrap dress from Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection (not yet available to the public) with jaw-dropping over-the-knee Balenciaga boots that retail for nearly $4,000 and are completely covered in glittering gold, statement-making sequins.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Obama also seemed to be channeling Beyoncé in the head-turning ensemble, as she hit the stage in the “House that Hova” built – the same spot the superstar has performed time-and-time again in show-stopping looks.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Buy It! Balenciaga Sequin Knife Thigh-High Boots, $3,900; saks.com

And while the former FLOTUS has pulled out all the style stops throughout her press tour for Becoming., this look definitely caused the most excitement on Twitter.

When I die, please project these blessed images of Michelle Obama's boots on my tombstone pic.twitter.com/hoGRqcj77m — Andrea González-Ramírez (@andreagonram) December 20, 2018

Michelle Obama and these boots ain’t playing with y’all 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/3W3yRfbXkp — WOLF from ARTlanta (@TyreeSmithRSC) December 20, 2018

when i grow up i wanna be Michelle Obama’s thigh-high, iridescent Balenciaga boots — five foot assassin (@parrypants) December 20, 2018

Michelle Obama got my social media feeds ablaze with those fire ass thigh high boots. She inspires women on so many levels and I'm here for this kind. C'mon, ladies. The temperature is dropping. Get those thigh highs out! 🙂 — Miles Moral-less (@B_Wash5) December 20, 2018

Them boots Michelle Obama had on 🤯🥵🥰 — Chantéllé 🌸 (@__chicabonita) December 20, 2018

Michelle Obama wearing thigh-high Balenciaga boots is all I needed to get through the rest of 2018. — shar! (@shardaebriann) December 20, 2018

If you don't want to discuss Michelle Obama's thigh high glitter boots, please don't speak to me today. — Elizabeth Reid (@E_ReidItAndWeep) December 20, 2018

In her day-to-day life, however, Obama keeps things more casual. During a sit-down interview with PEOPLE to discuss her new memoir, she said since leaving the White House, her everyday style has become much more low-key.

“I love clothes, but I don’t like the process,” she said when asked about her memorable style choices.

She continued, “Sometimes I forget that I have to [dress up], and I wake up in the morning and I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t know what I’m going to wear.’ And then I’m late because I’m like, ‘Where is that other dress? And I never tried that on. Where is [her White House stylist] Meredith? Oh my God. Where are those shoes?’ Yeah. There are times I’m in my closet just going, What?”