Michelle Obama Wears $4,000 Sequin Balenciaga Thigh-High Boots to Close Out Her Book Tour

Kaitlyn Frey
December 20, 2018 11:59 AM
Introducing the First Lady of Fashun!

Michelle Obama just had a mic-drop fashion moment — leaving the Internet rejoicing.

The former First Lady, 54, decked herself out in head-to-toe high-fashion designer pieces at the final stop of her book tour for her memoir Becoming, where she was interviewed onstage at the Barclays Center by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Obama paired a bright canary yellow wrap dress from Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection (not yet available to the public) with jaw-dropping over-the-knee Balenciaga boots that retail for nearly $4,000 and are completely covered in glittering gold, statement-making sequins.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Obama also seemed to be channeling Beyoncé in the head-turning ensemble, as she hit the stage in the “House that Hova” built – the same spot the superstar has performed time-and-time again in show-stopping looks.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

 

 

And while the former FLOTUS has pulled out all the style stops throughout her press tour for Becoming., this look definitely caused the most excitement on Twitter.

 In her day-to-day life, however, Obama keeps things more casual. During a sit-down interview with PEOPLE to discuss her new memoir, she said since leaving the White House, her everyday style has become much more low-key.

“I love clothes, but I don’t like the process,” she said when asked about her memorable style choices.

She continued, “Sometimes I forget that I have to [dress up], and I wake up in the morning and I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t know what I’m going to wear.’ And then I’m late because I’m like, ‘Where is that other dress? And I never tried that on. Where is [her White House stylist] Meredith? Oh my God. Where are those shoes?’ Yeah. There are times I’m in my closet just going, What?”

