Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Michelle Obama Just Wore the Coolest Tie-Dye Sweater, and You Can Get It on Sale

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to take style notes from Michelle Obama once again. The former first lady is out here serving looks in a trendy tie-dye sweater while doing what she does best: helping others. What’s even cooler is that her exact sweater from Polo Ralph Lauren is on sale for less than $120, and we know exactly where to find it.

For her recent partnership with PBS Kids and Penguin Random House, Obama read a chapter from the children’s book Miss Maple’s Seeds on YouTube as part of her weekly “Mondays with Michelle” read-along session, which she also posted to Instagram. Fans and celebrities alike were quick to point out her trendy top in the comments — Bravo’s Andy Cohen even asked to borrow it from her!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

We love that Obama is donning the season’s biggest trend, further proving that we can never have enough tie-dye in our wardrobes. And right now you can shop her exact sweater on sale for just $118 at Saks Fifth Avenue. But at a price like this, we have a feeling that this style won’t be in stock for much longer. So we picked out four more colorful tie-dye tops to get her look.

Scroll down to shop Michelle Obama’s sweater on sale while you still can and more fun and trendy tie-dye tops starting at just $60.

Image zoom

Buy It! Polo Ralph Lauren Tie Dye Long Sleeve Cotton Sweater, $118.80 (orig. $198); saksfifthavenue.com

Image zoom

Buy It! X Karla The Long Sleeve Tee, $60; revolve.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Madewell Tie-Dye Westford Pullover Sweater, $98; madewell.com

Image zoom

Buy It! BlankNYC Tie-Dye Sweater, $78; zappos.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Generation Love Tyrell Tie-Dye Puff-Sleeve Sweater, $119.20 (orig. $298); saksfifthavenue.com