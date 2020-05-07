Michelle Obama Just Wore the Coolest Tie-Dye Sweater, and You Can Get It on Sale

Plus, shop similar styles for less

By Kami Phillips
May 07, 2020 12:35 PM
PBS Kids/Youtube

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to take style notes from Michelle Obama once again. The former first lady is out here serving looks in a trendy tie-dye sweater while doing what she does best: helping others. What’s even cooler is that her exact sweater from Polo Ralph Lauren is on sale for less than $120, and we know exactly where to find it.

For her recent partnership with PBS Kids and Penguin Random House, Obama read a chapter from the children’s book Miss Maple’s Seeds on YouTube as part of her weekly “Mondays with Michelle” read-along session, which she also posted to Instagram. Fans and celebrities alike were quick to point out her trendy top in the comments — Bravo’s Andy Cohen even asked to borrow it from her!

We love that Obama is donning the season’s biggest trend, further proving that we can never have enough tie-dye in our wardrobes. And right now you can shop her exact sweater on sale for just $118 at Saks Fifth Avenue. But at a price like this, we have a feeling that this style won’t be in stock for much longer. So we picked out four more colorful tie-dye tops to get her look.

Scroll down to shop Michelle Obama’s sweater on sale while you still can and more fun and trendy tie-dye tops starting at just $60.

Buy It! Polo Ralph Lauren Tie Dye Long Sleeve Cotton Sweater, $118.80 (orig. $198); saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! X Karla The Long Sleeve Tee, $60; revolve.com

Buy It! Madewell Tie-Dye Westford Pullover Sweater, $98; madewell.com

Buy It! BlankNYC Tie-Dye Sweater, $78; zappos.com

Buy It! Generation Love Tyrell Tie-Dye Puff-Sleeve Sweater, $119.20 (orig. $298); saksfifthavenue.com

