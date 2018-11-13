Michelle Obama Launches Book Tour Merchandise Covered in Her Most Inspirational Quotes

Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

Michelle Obama’s highly-anticipated new memoir, Becoming, officially hits shelves today, and to coincide with its launch and the start of her 10-city speaking tour, she’s giving fans something even more to love — a 25-piece line of inspirational merchandise.

The former first lady, 54, announced that she’s launching an American-made line of clothes, mugs, pins, notebooks, candles and tote bags covered in her own motivational messages related to her new book.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

Feel-good quotes including, “Find your voice,” “Excellent from the start” and her infamous line, “They go low, we go high,” are on mugs, pencils, pins, infant onesies and a cute collection of womenswear including the tees, jackets and sweatshirts, pictured below.

In designing the collection, Obama was inspired by Kailua Blue, which was first featured on the White House’s official Obama State China and the natural tones from the White House Kitchen Garden.

The full collection (available today) will be sold at all tour stops and at becomingmichelleobamashop.com. Additionally, all of the net proceeds will be donated to Global Girls Alliance projects to support girls education initiatives throughout the world.

Courtesy Michelle Obama

Buy It! Grey Low High Heather Tee, $35; becomingmichelleobamashop.com

Courtesy Michelle Obama

Buy It! Create World Hoodie, $65; becomingmichelleobamashop.com

Courtesy Michelle Obama

Buy It! Flame Arches Embroidery Jacket, $90; becomingmichelleobamashop.com

Courtesy Michelle Obama

Buy It! Signature Hat Grey, $35; becomingmichelleobamashop.com

Courtesy Michelle Obama

Buy It! Becoming Enamel Pin Set, $20; becomingmichelleobamashop.com

For the full PEOPLE interview with Michelle Obama, including intimate details of her new laid-back life with Barack, pick up the new issue on newsstands Friday.

Miller Mobley/foureleven.agency

According to Obama, her new memoir is “candid and honest and open” and covers topics including marital struggles to her husband, Barack Obama, pregnancy difficulties and President Donald Trump.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, she explained why she got so open and honest in the book. “Because we’re role models, it’s important for us to be honest and say, if you’re in a marriage and there are times you want to leave, that’s normal — because I felt that way,” Obama told PEOPLE.

To coincide with the launch, she’ll be embarking on a speaking tour with stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Detroit, Denver, San Jose and Dallas to have candid conversation with some of her “dearest friends,” including Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross, Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Jessica Parker to name a few.

You can pick up pieces starting today at becomingmichelleobamashop.com or shop the selection at all arenas on the nation-wide book tour.