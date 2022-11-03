Michaela Coel Teams with Riccardo Tisci on Custom Dress for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere

Michaela Coel stepped out in style at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in London.

The actress wore a design by Riccardo Tisci, his first for his eponymous label in 17 years and his first design since leaving Burberry as chief creative officer in September.

The custom look — a matte stretch silk bodysuit with a multi-layered Chantilly lace skirt in a variety of floral and starred designs with bespoke floral lace tights and black sandals — was born out of a collaboration among Coel, her mother, Kwenua Osborne, and Tisci.

"Riccardo is my amore," Coel shared in a press release. "To become a part of this moment in which his career comes full circle is a nourishing experience. Sono grato. Having Riccardo welcome a creative collaboration with my mother, who has made many of my dresses since my birth, displays a remarkable confidence and humility in his craft."

Rowben Lantion

Osborne shared "influences and references" with Tisci to bring the whole look together, according to the press release, resulting in the elegant look for the premiere.

Coel kept her glam understated, opting for peachy tones on her cheeks and eyes to complement her orange hair — a departure from the silver-blonde hair she was sporting at the Los Angeles premiere of the film on Oct. 26.

"When Michaela approached me to work together, we knew this premiere in London — a city so close to both of us — would be the best moment to bring our conversations to life in a very special way," Tisci shared in a press release. "It felt like the perfect way to celebrate Riccardo Tisci, the House that brought me so many opportunities and which led me to where I am today."

Tisci launched his eponymous label in 2004 but moved away from it to chase other ventures. In 2005, the Italian designer joined Givenchy, where he stayed until 2017 as creative director. He then moved onto the role of chief creative officer at Burberry before leaving the fashion house in September.

Rowben Lantion

The I May Destroy You star plays Dora Milaje warrior Aneka in Wakanda Forever, out Nov. 11. The British star, who is making her Marvel debut in the movie, told Vogue in her November cover story that learning her character is queer is what sold her on it.

"That sold me on the role, the fact that my character's queer," Coel told the magazine. "I thought, 'I like that, I want to show that to Ghana.' "

In her interview with Vogue, Coel said she views playing a queer character in a franchise as popular as Black Panther as an opportunity to help address antigay policies in Ghana, where her parents were born.

People say, 'Oh, it's fine, it's just politics,' " Coel noted, in reference to what the magazine described as Ghana's parliament introducing "some of the most oppressive anti-LGBTQ+ legislation" in the entirety of the African continent. "But I don't think it is just politics when it affects how people get to live their daily lives."