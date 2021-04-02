Michael Strahan Reveals His Teeth 'Gap Is Here to Stay' in April Fool's Day Prank

On Wednesday, the Good Morning America host shared a video of himself seemingly getting the gap between his front teeth closed

Michael Strahan just pulled off one epic April Fool's Day prank.

The former NFL player, 49, shared that a video he posted on Instagram Wednesday of himself seemingly getting the gap between his two front teeth closed was, in fact, a joke.

"I know a lot of you are wondering, 'oh, it's gotta be April Fool's joke, he's gotta be joking with the teeth ... he must not've fixed that gap, it's his signature,' " Strahan, 49, said in an Instagram video update Thursday. He began the video with a face mask covering his mouth, so viewers couldn't be sure if his gap was still there or not.

"I was surprised, to be honest with you, at how many people were like, 'No! Don't get rid of the gap, it's your signature!' And I've always kind of looked at it that way, but I didn't know so many people cared," he continued.

"I appreciate all the love for the gap, and I've had it for you know, almost 50 years," he said, continuing to encourage other people with gaps to be confident in their smiles.

Then, the Good Morning America co-host dramatically pulled his face mask down, adding, "I just wanted to say, April Fool's!"

Strahan gave a smile, revealing that his signature gap is still there.

"Come on, man! The gap is here to stay for a little while. Not going anywhere anytime soon," he said, adding, "my mama likes it, so, for you, Mama."

In the video Wednesday, Strahan visited Smile Design Manhattan, telling Dr. Lee Gause that friends, family, fans, and his business partner would probably tell him "don't do it." He continued, "But I gotta do what I want to do for myself."

The video showed dentists making a mold of Strahan's teeth before cutting to his new smile

"I love it. Holy f—," he said with a laugh when he saw the final result in the mirror.

The post came about a week after Strahan jokingly shared images of his friends with photoshopped gapped teeth on Twitter.