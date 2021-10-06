Michael Keaton Says His Batman Suit Still Fits 30 Years Later: 'Svelte as Ever'

The actor is set to reprise his iconic Batman role after starring as the DC superhero in 1989 and 1992

After a two-film stint as the DC superhero in 1989's Batman and 1992′s Batman Returns, Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role in the upcoming film The Flash — and he says the iconic costume still fits, 30 years later!

The actor, 70, confirmed his Batman suit did not have to be taken out during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. "Svelte as ever. Same dimensions. Same fitting," Keaton told the talk show host.

Batman, Michael Keaton Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock; Inset: Getty

When Colbert, 57, asked how it felt slipping back into the superhero suit, the Birdman star replied, "It was great," and joked that all the actors who have played Batman over the years should "form their own union" at this point.

Back in August, Keaton admitted he "had to read [the script] more than three times to go, 'Wait, how does this work?'" in a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter when discussing The Flash.

The Andy Muschietti-directed film stars Ezra Miller as the iconic superhero the Flash (a.k.a. Barry Allen) as he travels through parallel universes and meets different iterations of DC's classic superheroes, like Keaton's Batman. "They had to explain that to me several times," Keaton added.

Batman, Michael Keaton Credit: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty

The actor told THR he was especially excited to play the caped crusader again because of what the role means to millions of fans around the world.

"What's really interesting is how much more I got [Batman] when I went back and did him," he said. "I get this on a whole other level now. I totally respect it. I respect what people are trying to make. I never looked at it like, 'Oh, this is just a silly thing.' It was not a silly thing when I did Batman. But it has become a giant thing, culturally. It's iconic. So I have even more respect for it because, what do I know? This is a big deal in the world to people. You've got to honor that and be respectful of that. Even I go, 'Jesus, this is huge.'"

The Flash will also see Ben Affleck reprise his Batman character (he played the role in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice). While Robert Pattinson is the next Hollywood star to take over the role in the upcoming The Batman.