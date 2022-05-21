Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Cannes

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender's last red carpet appearance together was in March 2020

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander attend the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Fred LEcailler on May 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander attend the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Fred LEcailler on May 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are back in the public eye.

The couple made a rare red carpet appearance on Friday evening while attending the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in France.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the nighttime outing, Fassbender, 45, wore a navy blue suit, which he paired with a white dress shirt underneath. Vikander, 33, meanwhile, sported a short and flowy black dress, which featured gold embellishments near her shoulders. She accessorized the look with a black purse.

The pair's attendance at the event marked the first time that the couple has posed on a red carpet together since March 2020. Fassbender and Vikander last attended the premiere of a film that the X-Men star executive produced, Calm With Horses.

Vikander and Fassbender met in 2014 on the set of their film The Light Between Oceans, in which they played onscreen husband and wife.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender arrive for the UK premiere of "The Light Between Oceans" at The Curzon Mayfair on October 19, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

They later married in Ibiza in October 2017, and have since welcomed one child together — a son named Mark, who was born in 2021.

Back in September 2021, Vikander chatted with PEOPLE about becoming a mom and embracing her new life changes. "I now have a whole new understanding of life in general," she said. "That's pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

When asked to sum up exactly how much life has changed after having a baby, the Swedish star said she's keeping the finer details to herself, but admitted she's doing her best to live in the moment with each new milestone.