Michael Douglas Joined by Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and Son Dylan at 'Ant-Man 3' Premiere

Michael Douglas made it a fashionable family affair on Monday while attending the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania world premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

The actor, 78, walked the red carpet with his longtime wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and their 22-year-old son Dylan Douglas by his side.

All three posed together for photographers. Dylan put his arm around his dad, while Michael held hands with his wife, whom he wed in 2000. (The couple also share daughter Carys, 19.)

For the outing, Michael donned a traditional navy blue suit with royal blue button-down, pairing it with dress shoes. Dylan gave his navy blue suit a more youthful look, pairing it with a print for his unbuttoned button-down underneath. He jazzed up his ensemble with sneakers.

As for Zeta-Jones, 53, she stood out in a strapless flowy print gown that swept the floor. She accessorize her ensemble with a showstopping set of strappy black heels.

Catherine Zeta-Jones. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

This marks the third Ant-Man film that Michael has starred in. He began playing physicist Hank Pym with 2015's Ant-Man, then reprised the character for 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Starring in the Marvel movies, Michael told PEOPLE on Monday night, has given him credibility as a dad.

"At my point, I have a whole other generation. Because most of the movies I did were R-rated, a lot of them, so all of a sudden to have pictures that actually kids know you from, and everything else that you can safely share with them," said Michael, who is also father to Cameron Douglas, 43, whom he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker. "It's reassuring."

It's also given Michael new regard for filmmaking technology.

"Just back when I did the first one, I'd never done a green screen movie before," he recalled. "I didn't understand special effects films. All my career has just been contemporary movies, so the chance to get into them — and the realization of how difficult it is to act on a green screen with nothing there — has given me a new appreciation for acting in those type of films. And allowed me to see how the different departments all come together to create that final product. It's pretty amazing."

Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'. disney

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters nationwide Feb. 17.

The franchise stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Bill Murray — who were all in attendance on Monday too, along with guests including Mario Lopez and Property Brothers Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott.

Early audience reactions have already praised the film, which kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Particular love has been given to Jonathan Majors's performance as Kang, the MCU's "next big cross-movie villain."

"Had an absolute blast watching #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania," Variety editor Jazz Tangcay wrote. "Creative, irresistibly energetic and filled with some great action sequences. Welcome Jonathan Majors — such a bad ass. The effects are superb."

Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes critic Erik Davis tweeted that the movie is "like a psychedelic rollercoaster full of frightening & hilarious oddities, plus one VERY menacing Kang."

"Big STAR WARS vibes meet the MCU at its freakiest & most inventive," he added. "MODOK is a riot, but Jonathan Majors conquers. Loved the ride!"