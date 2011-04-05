Enrique Marcarian/Reuters/Landov; Courtesy Marchesa

They say good things come in threes, which must’ve really be the case for Michael Bublé’s new wife, Luisana Loreley Lopilato de la Torre, who donned a trio of dresses for the couple’s two weekend wedding ceremonies! For their civil ceremony in Buenos Aires on Thursday, the 23-year-old Argentine TV star wore a flowing violet dress with crystal details. Then on Saturday, the festivities continued with a religious ceremony and reception in the capital city, where 300 guests gathered to celebrate at private mansion Villa Maria Paz, a source tells PEOPLE. Lopilato’s father Eduardo, visibly moved, accompanied his daughter down the aisle as she glowed in a dress created by Argentinean designer Sylvie Burstin. The gown featured a satin bodice with a plunging neckline, plus a feminine, tiered skirt, made up of layers of tulle and ribbons with silk thread embroidery. She topped the look off with Christian Louboutin heels. Following the ceremony, the couple joined revelers in a spacious tent for the reception, where the newlyweds danced to Dean Martin’s “Everybody Loves Somebody.” South American singer Ricardo Montaner got the crowd moving with his hit, “Soy Feliz,” and not to be outdone, Bublé performed “Haven’t Met You Yet,” which he dedicated to his bride. Halfway through the party, Lopilato changed into a silk chiffon v-neck Marchesa creation (sketch above), with a delicate embroidered waist and detailing at the shoulders. “The wedding was unbelievably joyous,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Crazy dancing until six o’clock in the morning. [The] bride and groom and families and friends had a phenomenal time.” And it hasn’t ended yet: having finally found each other, the couple wants to keep the celebration going. The newlyweds are expected to have another reception in Vancouver, Canada — not far from Bublé’s hometown of Burnaby — in May. –Reporting by Lesley Messer

