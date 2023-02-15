Michael B. Jordans Wears 2 Rare Tiffany & Co. Brooches Featuring 90 Carats of Precious Stones

Michael B. Jordan made sure to shine at the London premiere of Creed III thanks to some pricey and eye-catching accessories.

The 36-year-old actor, who is reprising his role as Adonis Creed and will be making his directorial debut in the upcoming film out March 3, walked the red carpet at the Cineworld Leicester Square cinema on Wednesday.

Wearing a striking futuristic suit paired with matching loafers and two brooches from Tiffany & Co. created in collaboration with legendary designer Jean Schlumberger. Named Bird on a Rock, the brooches boast a bird and gemstone design created in the 1960s.

Schlumberger found inspiration for the intricate design after encountering a yellow cockatoo that inspired his imagination, according to the label. Since then it has been recreated using different colored gemstones and has been a style choice for many, including musician JAY-Z.

Every colored gemstone for each Bird on a Rock is hand selected and hand set, with Jordan wearing one of the pieces containing 18k yellow gold and platinum with an amethyst of over 52 carats, 71 brilliant round cut diamonds, over two total carats, and a pink sapphire containing .01 carats.

His second brooch was a miniature recreation in 18k yellow gold and platinum with a 2-carat aquamarine, multiple round-cut brilliant diamonds, and pink sapphire.

A similar brooch currently sells online through 1stdibs.com at $69,000.

He also accompanied the beautiful pieces with a steel Vacheron Constantin watch initially designed in 1956 by the Swiss accessory brand selling at $12,300 through their online store, Tiffany Lock Bangle in white gold with pavé diamonds and diamond studs from the jeweler.

Jordan, who was PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive, has been a fashion standout during many red carpet appearances.

During the October Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles, he wore a gold Tiffany & Co. diamond pavé necklace and yellow gold Vacheron Constantin watch, with a Louis Vuitton designed slick, yellow jacket and matching wide-legged trousers.