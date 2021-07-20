Lori Harvey has actually used her actor boyfriend as a "live test model" while developing her lineup of products

Michael B. Jordan Cheers for Girlfriend Lori Harvey as She Teases Her New Skincare Brand with Sexy Photo

When Lori Harvey shared a first look at her soon-to-be-launched skincare brand, SKN by LH, her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan was right there to show his support.

The 24-year-old model announced the name of her line on Instagram along with two photos of herself standing in a brown bikini underneath an outdoor shower. Behind her on a ledge laid three turquoise bottles which appeared to be products from SKN by LH. Harvey captioned the post, "@sknbylh coming soon…"

Soon after the post, her boyfriend Jordan, 34, wrote multiple comments supporting her new business endeavor. "That SKN tho ✨✨✨," the actor said.

In another comment, Jordan simply left five "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" emojis.

So far, the SKN by LH official Instagram page only teases the brand, without a launch date attached. But she has spilled other fun tidbits about the line — including the particularly handsome A-list product tester she's enlisted.

"I tested all my products, of course, on myself, but I also tested them on my boyfriend," the model said during a Vogue Beauty Secrets video posted in May. "He has become my live test model, so now he's very into his skincare routine as well."

"He tells me all the time that when he's on set, the makeup artists compliment his skin now, so..." Harvey added while smirking, "You know."

Earlier this year, Jordan shared that his relationship with Harvey is the first time he's been so public with his love life.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," the Creed star told PEOPLE. "I am extremely happy."