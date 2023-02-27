Michael B. Jordan Strips Down to His Underwear in Steamy New Calvin Klein Campaign — See the Pics!

Jordan joins a long list of Calvin Klein models, including Kendall Jenner and Shawn Mendes

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 27, 2023 05:04 PM
Michael B Jordan Calvin Klein. PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS
Photo: PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS

Michael B. Jordan is taking it all off!

The star of the upcoming movie Creed III is the new face of Clavin Klein, and he's the centerpiece of a collection of very steamy new photos.

In the sexy campaign, Jordan shows off his fit physique in his teeny-tiny Calvin Klein underwear. The photos, all shot in the signature black and white, were shared across the brand's social media, as well as Jordan's.

Michael B Jordan Calvin Klein. PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS
PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS

All of the photos, which were taken by photography duo Mert and Marcus, show off the brand's Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear, though it's safe to say Jordan's modeling skills might be drawing more eyes than the clothes!

In a press release, Calvin Klein said the star was chosen because he embodies "confident ambition," as well as "passion and physical intensity." The brand added that "the visuals [for the campaign] reinforce his discipline and uncompromising commitment to his craft."

Michael B Jordan Calvin Klein. PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS
PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS

Upon landing on social media on Monday, the images instantly set the internet ablaze. In the first photoset shared by the brand, they wrote, "The debut. @michaelbjordan Calvins or nothing." The brand got cheeky with the second post, though, writing, "Should we drop more?"

Fans fawned over Jordan on Calvin Klein's Instagrams, leaving a large number of flame emojis as well as praise.

One user joked, "OK BUT YOU GUYS NEEDED TO GIVE US A WARNING THIS WAS GONNA DROP EARLY ON A MONDAY MORNING!!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Michael B Jordan Calvin Klein. PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS
PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS

Jordan's debut with Calvin Klein puts him on a long list of iconic famous faces who have modeled for the brand. Most recently, Kate Moss' daughter Lila starred in a campaign, as did Stranger Things star Maya Hawke. Shawn Mendes has also modeled for the brand, as well as Kendall Jenner and even Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly.

Jordan's Calvin Klein campaign images can be seen on the brand's billboards in New York and Los Angeles.

Related Articles
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Goes Makeup-Free in New YouTube Video: 'Get Ready with Me to Do Absolutely Nothing'
Kim Kardashian Wows in 4 Skintight Dolce & Gabbana Looks at Milan Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian Rocks 4 Skintight Dolce & Gabbana Outfits in 1 Day at Milan Fashion Week
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Aubrey Plaza attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Aubrey Plaza's Stylist Shuts Down Rumors of Dress Discomfort at 2023 SAG Awards: 'I Wanted Underboob'
grace jones
Grace Jones, 74, Brings Her Icon Status to New Wolford Campaign — See the Powerful Photos
LeBron James and wife Savannah Brinson
LeBron James Leaves Flirty Comment on Wife Savannah's Sexy Instagram Pic: 'Get Your Ass Home Now'
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh Brings the Sunshine to the SAG Awards Red Carpet in Whimsical Black and Yellow Gown
amanda seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Transforms into a Prada Princess in Mod Mini Dress and '60s Glam at 2023 SAG Awards
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian turns heads as she graces the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan, looking fiery in a dazzling jeweled outfit that left everyone in awe. The reality TV queen proves once again that she's a fashion icon to reckon with! Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: WWW.LUCASGRO.EU / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian Struggles with Stairs in Skintight Dolce & Gabbana Dress at Milan Fashion Week
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Zendaya Wears Vintage Versace and Prada Ensembles to 2023 NAACP Image Awards — See the Looks!
BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 23: Cate Blanchett attends the "TAR" premiere during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 23, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Cate Blanchett Wears Backless Turtleneck with Multi-Colored Givenchy Dress to 'Tár' Premiere in Berlin
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 24: Mathilde Pinault, Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)
Salma Hayek Steps Out with Daughters Valentina and Mathilde for Gucci Show at Milan Fashion Week
Bella Hadid Films Makeup-Free TikTok from Bed While Getting Candid About Anxiety
Bella Hadid Says She Wants to Hold Herself 'Accountable' as She Details Her Anxiety in Makeup-Free Video
Paris Hilton Reimagines Iconic 21st Birthday Bling 21 Years After Its Debut
Paris Hilton Reimagines Her Iconic 21st Birthday Dress (Again) for Y2K-Themed Party
Sarah Michelle Gellar bob
Sarah Michelle Gellar Debuts Icy Blonde Bob Haircut — See Her Chic New Look!
Cardi B Community Service
Cardi B Tackles Community Service Hours Wearing Her Fave Designer Clothes: 'Only Have Myself to Blame'
US model Kendall Jenner presents a creation for Prada on February 23, 2023 during the Fall-Winter 2023-2024 Women's Collections as part of the Fashion Week in Milan.
See Kendall Jenner Make Rare Runway Appearance at Prada Show During Milan Fashion Week 