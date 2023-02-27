Michael B. Jordan Strips Down to His Underwear in Steamy New Calvin Klein Campaign — See the Pics!

Michael B. Jordan is taking it all off!

The star of the upcoming movie Creed III is the new face of Clavin Klein, and he's the centerpiece of a collection of very steamy new photos.

In the sexy campaign, Jordan shows off his fit physique in his teeny-tiny Calvin Klein underwear. The photos, all shot in the signature black and white, were shared across the brand's social media, as well as Jordan's.

PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS

All of the photos, which were taken by photography duo Mert and Marcus, show off the brand's Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear, though it's safe to say Jordan's modeling skills might be drawing more eyes than the clothes!

In a press release, Calvin Klein said the star was chosen because he embodies "confident ambition," as well as "passion and physical intensity." The brand added that "the visuals [for the campaign] reinforce his discipline and uncompromising commitment to his craft."

PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS

Upon landing on social media on Monday, the images instantly set the internet ablaze. In the first photoset shared by the brand, they wrote, "The debut. @michaelbjordan Calvins or nothing." The brand got cheeky with the second post, though, writing, "Should we drop more?"

Fans fawned over Jordan on Calvin Klein's Instagrams, leaving a large number of flame emojis as well as praise.

One user joked, "OK BUT YOU GUYS NEEDED TO GIVE US A WARNING THIS WAS GONNA DROP EARLY ON A MONDAY MORNING!!!"

PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS

Jordan's debut with Calvin Klein puts him on a long list of iconic famous faces who have modeled for the brand. Most recently, Kate Moss' daughter Lila starred in a campaign, as did Stranger Things star Maya Hawke. Shawn Mendes has also modeled for the brand, as well as Kendall Jenner and even Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly.

Jordan's Calvin Klein campaign images can be seen on the brand's billboards in New York and Los Angeles.