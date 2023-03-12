Michael B. Jordan strutted his stuff on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.

The Creed III star, who is presenting at Sunday's Oscars ceremony, looked incredibly dapper in his custom Louis Vuitton double breasted tuxedo — which was complete with satin lapel.

Jordan, who walked the carpet solo, paired the look with a black bow-tie and shoes, but added a pop of color via his jewelry choices. His lapel was decorated with a pair of Tiffany & Co.'s Bird on a Rock Brooches — one made with a pink morganite stone and the other a green tourmaline — both with diamond birds perched on top.

The dazzle didn't stop there, with the 35-year-old actor also sporting a pair of diamond studs, a diamond tennis bracelet and a diamond ring — all from Tiffany & Co. To top it off, he added a stainless steel watch framed by a black strap.

Jordan isn't one to shy away from show-stopping red carpet looks. At the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles late last year, the actor showed off his bright side.

The actor, who played Killmonger in the first installment of the Marvel franchise, stepped out on the red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre to celebrate the launch of writer/director Ryan Coogler's long-awaited Marvel sequel.

Dressed in a slick, yellow jacket and matching wide-legged trousers (both Louis Vuitton), PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive was a standout among a sea of eye-catching looks. He paired the outfit with a white Intimissimi tank top, black shoes, and accessorized his look with a gold chain Tiffany & Co. HardWear diamond pavé necklace and yellow gold Vacheron Constantin watch.

Jordan also recently made headlines when he stripped down to his underwear for a new Calvin Klein campaign.

In the sexy campaign, Jordan shows off his fit physique in his teeny-tiny Calvin Klein underwear. The photos, all shot in the signature black and white, were shared across the brand's social media, as well as Jordan's.

All of the photos, which were taken by photography duo Mert and Marcus, show off the brand's Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear, though it's safe to say Jordan's modeling skills might be drawing more eyes than the clothes!

In a press release, Calvin Klein said the star was chosen because he embodies "confident ambition," as well as "passion and physical intensity." The brand added that "the visuals [for the campaign] reinforce his discipline and uncompromising commitment to his craft."

Jordan's debut with Calvin Klein puts him on a long list of iconic famous faces who have modeled for the brand. Most recently, Kate Moss' daughter Lila starred in a campaign, as did Stranger Things star Maya Hawke. Shawn Mendes has also modeled for the brand, as well as Kendall Jenner and even Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly.

Jordan's Calvin Klein campaign images can be seen on the brand's billboards in New York and Los Angeles.

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.