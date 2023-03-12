Michael B. Jordan Shows Off His Smooth Style on the Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Louis Vuitton

The Creed III actor rocked a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble for Sunday's celebration

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on March 12, 2023 09:09 PM
95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty

Michael B. Jordan strutted his stuff on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.

The Creed III star, who is presenting at Sunday's Oscars ceremony, looked incredibly dapper in his custom Louis Vuitton double breasted tuxedo — which was complete with satin lapel.

Jordan, who walked the carpet solo, paired the look with a black bow-tie and shoes, but added a pop of color via his jewelry choices. His lapel was decorated with a pair of Tiffany & Co.'s Bird on a Rock Brooches — one made with a pink morganite stone and the other a green tourmaline — both with diamond birds perched on top.

The dazzle didn't stop there, with the 35-year-old actor also sporting a pair of diamond studs, a diamond tennis bracelet and a diamond ring — all from Tiffany & Co. To top it off, he added a stainless steel watch framed by a black strap.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jordan isn't one to shy away from show-stopping red carpet looks. At the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles late last year, the actor showed off his bright side.

The actor, who played Killmonger in the first installment of the Marvel franchise, stepped out on the red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre to celebrate the launch of writer/director Ryan Coogler's long-awaited Marvel sequel.

Dressed in a slick, yellow jacket and matching wide-legged trousers (both Louis Vuitton), PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive was a standout among a sea of eye-catching looks. He paired the outfit with a white Intimissimi tank top, black shoes, and accessorized his look with a gold chain Tiffany & Co. HardWear diamond pavé necklace and yellow gold Vacheron Constantin watch.

Michael B. Jordan arrives for the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Michael B. Jordan. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Jordan also recently made headlines when he stripped down to his underwear for a new Calvin Klein campaign.

In the sexy campaign, Jordan shows off his fit physique in his teeny-tiny Calvin Klein underwear. The photos, all shot in the signature black and white, were shared across the brand's social media, as well as Jordan's.

All of the photos, which were taken by photography duo Mert and Marcus, show off the brand's Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear, though it's safe to say Jordan's modeling skills might be drawing more eyes than the clothes!

Michael B Jordan Calvin Klein. PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS
Michael B Jordan. PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS

In a press release, Calvin Klein said the star was chosen because he embodies "confident ambition," as well as "passion and physical intensity." The brand added that "the visuals [for the campaign] reinforce his discipline and uncompromising commitment to his craft."

Jordan's debut with Calvin Klein puts him on a long list of iconic famous faces who have modeled for the brand. Most recently, Kate Moss' daughter Lila starred in a campaign, as did Stranger Things star Maya Hawke. Shawn Mendes has also modeled for the brand, as well as Kendall Jenner and even Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly.

Jordan's Calvin Klein campaign images can be seen on the brand's billboards in New York and Los Angeles.

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Michael B Jordan Calvin Klein. PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS
Michael B. Jordan Strips Down to His Underwear in Steamy New Calvin Klein Campaign — See the Pics!
Michael B. Jordan arrives for the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Michael B. Jordan Shines in Yellow as He Returns to Wakanda for Premiere of 'Black Panther' Sequel
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors speak onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Angela Bassett Gets Apparent Shout-Out from Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors at Oscars 2023 After Loss
Michael B Jordan Calvin Klein. PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS
Michael B. Jordan Says He Apologized to His Mom for His Steamy Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign
Michael B. Jordan, left, and Tessa Thompson arrive at the premiere of "Creed III", at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Creed III", Los Angeles, United States - 27 Feb 2023
Tessa Thompson Reacts to 'Creed' Costar Michael B. Jordan's Sexy Calvin Klein Ad: 'This Is Great Work'
Michael B. Jordan attends the "Creed III" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England.
Michael B. Jordans Wears 2 Rare Tiffany & Co. Brooches Featuring 90 Carats of Precious Stones
Lenny Kravitz attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Lenny Kravitz Brings Rocker Style to the Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Plunging Silk Blouse
95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Janelle Monáe's Custom Vera Wang Gown Adds a Pop of Brightness to the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet 
Michelle Yeoh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Michelle Yeoh Wows in Sleeveless White Dior Gown on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet 
Cate Blanchett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Cate Blanchett Supports Sustainable Fashion (Again!) Wearing Archival Louis Vuitton at 2023 Oscars
Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Florence Pugh Takes a Fashion Risk in Teensy Shorts and Giant Ruffles at the Oscars 2023
miley cyrus
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 SAG Awards
Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Angela Bassett Radiates Queen Energy on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Purple Moschino Gown
zendaya
Zendaya Brings Old Hollywood Glam to the SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet in Dramatic Pink Gown
michael b. jordan
Michael B. Jordan's Dating History