Celebrate Sweater Weather with Michael B. Jordan, PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive
Chunky knits and turtlenecks have never looked so hot
Turtleneck Titan
For his big Sexiest Man Alive reveal on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor, 33, pulled out all the high-fashion stops (thanks to some help from his stylist Jason Rembert, who also styled Jordan's steamy SMA cover shoot) in an autumnal monochrome look, including a Dunhill turtleneck that expertly showed of his upper body.
On Top-per the World
Jordan also stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January of this year, and went high-fashion in a Raf Simons jacket, Ksubi jeans and Christian Louboutin shoes. (Kimmel accurately predicted during this appearance that the actor would be a great SMA!)
Matrix Moment
Jordan was sleek in monochrome layers at the LA Family Housing Annual LAFH Awards and Fundraiser Celebration in 2019.
Crewneck Cutie
During a panel at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Jordan gave off hipster vibes in his cool textured crewneck and round specs.
Looker in Louis Vuitton
Jordan truly gave America a good morning wearing a sweater and trousers from the Louis Vuitton Spring 2019 Menswear Paris Collection for an appearance on GMA in November 2018.
Well Suited
Like we said — turtleneck titan. And apparently the style is his look of choice for Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearances. In 2018, while promoting Creed 2, Jordan teamed a black sweater under his perfectly tailored striped suit.
Prints Charming
Not even the chevron print on this Prada jumper (worn during the actor's February 2018 appearance on The View where he talked about the success of Black Panther) could distract us from his megawatt style.
Sexy in Stripes
What's red and blue and sexy all over? MBJ at the Cinema Society afterparty for Black Panther in NYC.
Coach King
The longtime Coach ambassador can often be seen on and off duty in the American label's trendy knits. Here he models a skull style front row at the Coach 75th Anniversary show in December 2016.
Rex-iest Man Alive
This Coach dino sweater sold out quickly in 2016, likely because of Jordan's expert modeling on the carpet at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash.
Courtside Cozy
The star styled his gray sweater with camo pants and a cool beanie at the New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards in 2014.
Hoodie Heartthrob
Sometimes a simple black sweatshirt is the sexiest of all, as MBJ proved at the Moet Nectar Imperial Rose x Marcelo Burlon Launch Event in NYC in 2015.
Rise and Smize
MBJ captured the casual, cool sense of Sundance Film Festival style in 2013, posing in a portrait photo booth wearing a maroon cowl neck sweater while promoting his latest project in Park City, Utah.
Cardigan Stan
Sweaters have always been in Jordan's red carpet rotation, as evident from this white cable knit cardigan he wore at the 39th Annual NAACP Image Awards in 2008.