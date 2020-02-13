5 Minutes in Fashion Week Heaven with Michael B. Jordan at the Coach Show

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

When Michael B. Jordan is sitting front row at a fashion show, it’s hard to focus on the outfits hitting the runway. That’s because the actor is just as charismatic and charming off screen as he is in the movies. Plus, he’s a great dresser, which he credits mostly to the genius styling of his fashion guru Jason Rembert (but more on that later).

For these reasons and more, designer Stuart Vevers and the rest of Coach team have tapped MBJ as an ambassador (he most recently starred in the brand’s CitySole sneaker campaign), a role which he loves because of “the brand’s authenticity.”

“Coach is a New York brand, and I’m from the Northeast and the big city has always been intriguing to me,” Jordan told PEOPLE at the label’s Spring 2020 fashion show on Tuesday. “They are great collaborators. Anybody that’s ever been involved with the brand that I’ve had the opportunity to work with has been a true artist. It’s just been a great fit.”

Image zoom Jon Batiste, Paloma Elsesser, Michael B. Jordan, Megan Thee Stallion and Miles Chamley-Watson attend the Coach 1941 fashion show on February 11 during New York Fashion Week. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Read on for more from PEOPLE’s front row chat with Jordan, below.

He Owns “300 Pairs” of Sneakers

The CitySoles he sported front row at the show are just one of hundreds in his collection. “I have a ton of sneakers that I rotate in and out of my closet — and I donate. If you’re a size 10 or 10.5, you’ll probably get a pair of my sneakers.”

He’s Happy to Welcome Jennifer Lopez to the Coach Family

“She’s a total boss. I’m so thrilled for her. I was watching Hustlers last night. She really went there. I’m really, really proud of her.”

He Loves Wearing Sweatpants

“When I’m on set, I’m always wearing somebody else’s clothes. You’re always getting into somebody else’s character – even on the red carpet. So when I’m not working, I just have to be comfortable. It’s some sweats, sneakers and a tee.”

When He’s Not in Sweats, He’s All About Taking Risks on the Red Carpet

“Jason [Rembert, his stylist and designer behind the brand Aliétte] just gets me outside of my comfort zone, because I can be so relaxed and chill that I’m like, ‘Eh, this is cool.’ But Jason has definitely help me get outside of my comfort zone a lot and takes some risks on the carpet. Yeah, we’ve had a blast.”

He’s Just as Pumped for Creed 3 as You Are

“I want people to be really excited about it. I don’t want people to be tired of it. Nowadays, you have franchises and sequels and movies come out so fast. I guess I’m old school, being an ’80s baby. We used to take time in between movies, so there’s a part of me that kind of just wants to build the hype and make sure it’s right. So I’m developing it and getting it together and making sure the story is going to be how it should.”